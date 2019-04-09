Local Design Company Rypen Launches New Furniture Line

× Expand image courtesy of Rypen Rypen

With a passion for quality furniture and a desire to help people discover good design, Peder Nyhus founded Rypen, a Minneapolis-based design company, in 2011. That same year, technology guru Shawn Wickam joined Nyhus as co-founder to help build Rypen's presence and target customers through its B2B and B2C service models—providing hard-to-find furniture brands and design expertise to retail customers, businesses, and designers alike.

Over the last eight years, Rypen has furnished over 2,000,000 square feet of professional office and hospitality spaces using its modern, elevated aesthetic, while also introducing customers to unique furniture brands from around the world through its online marketplace

But now, the brand has added its own secret weapon to the mix—an in-house furniture line called Rypen Collections.

× Expand photo courtesy of Rypen Rypen's co-founders Peder Nyhus and Shawn Wickam

As the brand's very-first in-house designed collection, Rypen Collections features nearly 60 exclusive pieces that make up eight different lines. Products range from lounge furniture to desks to dining sets to accessories. Each boasts clean lines and shapes, and live at the intersection of form and function. Through Rypen Collections, Nyhus and Wickam hope to continue blurring the lines between home and work spaces by bringing warmth to commercial spaces and functionality to residential homes.

× Expand photo courtesy of Rypen Rypen

"After servicing thousands of retail customers in the corporate and hospitality spaces, this was a natural next step for us as a multi-channel design company," says Nyhus. "From this experience and a ton of hard work by our team, we’re excited to offer our initial collection of products that are high in design and quality and at an economical price point for both home and public spaces."

Pieces within Rypen's eight Collections range from $40–5000 and are available to shop online and at its Northeast showroom (900 6th Ave.), which is open Monday–Friday from 9 A.M.–5 P.M., or by appointment. Buy straight from the floor or meet with the Rypen team to dream up a completely custom piece.