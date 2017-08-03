Living on Lake Time

× 1 of 12 Expand Photographs by spacecrafting Simple pleasures dominate family time at the lake. “There’s no TV or even place for a TV,” Greg says. “I’ve got a drawer my phone lives in and, ideally, it never comes out.” × 2 of 12 Expand Lizzie and Greg Horvitz—with children Henry, 4, and Oliver, 1—love their guest cabin so much they now send guests to the main cabin to sleep. × 3 of 12 Expand The loft’s birch bark railing combines with shiplap paneling and the kitchen’s indigo cabinets to balance the refined with the rustica. Sliding French doors open wide to a screen patio and views toward the lake. × 4 of 12 Expand Wide-plank engineered oak floors and a rough-hewn pine ceiling add warmth to the otherwise white interior. × 5 of 12 Expand In the kitchen, a small refrigerator (one half of the tall cabinets; the pantry is the other half) and range perfectly suit the compact cabin’s needs. × 6 of 12 Expand A built-in bed nook saves space in the small second bedroom, the only room in the upstairs loft. The drawers beneath are designed to fit rollaboard suitcases. × 7 of 12 Expand Butternut paneling left unpainted, along with the wood floor and ceiling, make the main-level master bedroom cozy. × 8 of 12 Expand The bathroom’s encaustic (cement) tile floor provides a striking touch—and the only real pattern in the home. × 9 of 12 Expand The property’s original stone wall and path borders a bluff leading down to the lake. × 10 of 12 Expand The cabin’s half-log siding orientation switches from horizontal to vertical at the gable. “We kept with the local vernacular,” Greg says. × 11 of 12 Expand Greg would like to eventually renovate the barn to be work or rec space. His company, Fisher + Baker, designs men’s clothes that span time on and off work. “I work from here a lot in the summer,” he says. “I get a lot of ideas moving from activity to activity.” × 12 of 12 Expand Greg joins logrolling champ Lizzie in a friendly competition on the lake. Prev Next

For Lizzie Horvitz, time at the lake has always been about more than summer weekends. Her mother grew up in Hayward, Wisconsin, where family activities have centered on the Spider Chain of Lakes for years. Even competitive logrolling—Lizzie is a three-time world champion, her mother a seven-time champ—has the family coming back to Hayward, where the Lumberjack World Championships are held every July.

That’s why it was no big deal when Lizzie’s parents asked if she and her husband, Greg, both visiting from Minneapolis for the weekend, wanted to check out an “amazing property” on Clear Lake, part of the Spider Chain—out of curiosity, if nothing else. “But I think they had a bigger motive,” Lizzie laughs. “The thought of us buying a property up there was sort of their dream come true because they’d see us more often.”

The property was amazing indeed: Nearly five acres with a main cabin, guest cabin, barn, boathouse, and other outbuildings. “It was owned by a mason who did all the work himself,” Greg says. “It’s not something you come across often.” And the location was just a quick drive or boat ride away from family, including Lizzie’s parents, who have a place on Little Spider Lake.

The dual cabin configuration was perfect for weekend visitors, they figured. “But the guest cabin was so smelly and the foundation was falling in,” Lizzie says. “Friends said, ‘We’ll just sleep on the couch in the main cabin.’”

The cabin’s condition clearly called for a renovation. Lizzie and Greg connected with Kristine Anderson, associate principal of Peterssen/Keller Architecture, who designed a cabin they admired on Gull Lake in Minnesota. But their renovation didn’t go far. “We started with designing a big sleeping porch, but it was a money pit,” Lizzie says. So they tore down the cabin and started with a new foundation on a slightly different site that had a better view of the lake.

The new structure looks anything but new, at least on the outside, thanks to a half-log lodgepole pine exterior built by David Tworek. He and his crew carefully peeled and straight-edged the logs (making sure they were straight and parallel) on site. “Usually half-log siding is milled so it’s uniform in size, whereas this has the randomness of size and looks more like a log house,” Tworek says.

A more modern Scandinavian design takes over inside. “Greg and Lizzie both have amazing style, but Greg really had strong feelings of what it should look like,” Anderson says. “He wanted refinement but also an organic, rustic quality.” She and Greg were often on exactly the same page. “We were on Pinterest and had pinned the same picture with indigo blue cabinetry,” Anderson says. So they went with indigo cabinets in the kitchen—a choice they may not have made for a larger home. The same goes for whimsical touches such as birch bark railings in the loft and a bed nook with cutouts of the moon and stars on its folding doors. “We do a lot of cabins and lake houses, and they’re a little more carefree and playful than city houses,” says Nick Allen, the builder for the cabin’s interior.

It’s considerable craftsmanship, given the cabin’s 1,100-square-foot size. “There’s something intimate and special about it—just having everyone right there,” Lizzie says. She and Greg love it so much, in fact, that it’s where they hang out with their children—Henry, 4, and Oliver, 1. Guests now sleep in the main cabin.

And although the guest cabin is winterized with spray foam insulation and heated floors, it’s that family togetherness that truly keeps it warm. “Henry is very into fishing now and is always down at the lake,” Greg says, noting how even Henry makes the connection to family. “When we’re up there, Grandpa is always telling Henry stories about Ralph the bear—so much so that Henry dreamed about him. He kept asking, ‘When can we go to the cabin? I can’t wait to tell Grandpa about my dream about Ralph the bear.’”

Design: Kristine Anderson, Peterssen/Keller Architecture, 2919 James Ave. S., Mpls., 612-353-4920, pkarch.com // Builder: David Tworek (shell) and Nick Allen (interior), Tworek Construction, 15333 State Rd. 77 W., Hayward, Wisconsin, 715-634-3002, facebook.com/tworekcov