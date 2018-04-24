Lifestyle Shop Trill Opens at Sunnyside Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sunnyside Gardens Welcome to Trill sign

Despite the slow thaw, spring arrived at Sunnyside Gardens on April 6, when the shop opened its doors to Trill: a new "store-within-a-store" lifestyle boutique that bridges the gap between grounding greenery and creating zen living spaces.

"We wanted to offer a unique line of lifestyle items that we like and believe in," says general manager Sarah Davis. "First in the equation of creating a zen space are the plants; next is the addition of colors, textures, smells, and that something unique or personal that makes you fall in love with your room. We wanted to offer a store that encompassed all those things."

Trill's collection of items includes home décor, candles, books, natural beauty care, and products with a cause—some native to Minnesota—all housed in Sunnyside Garden's one brick-and-mortar space. But loyal customers need not fret. All of the lines that were once housed in the building have been relocated to the greenhouses.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sunnyside Gardens Soda Crackers and Matches

Moving forward, "we want to keep the store full of fresh merchandise," Davis says. "I despise stores that sell junk, or what I call 'landfill.' I want our guests and customers to feel confident about their purchase, and proud to display these things in their home."

3723 44th St, Mpls., sunnyside-gardens.com

Sign up for our Home & Design newsletter to get the latest style watch for your home.