Learn the Art of Floral Decor from the Pros

× Expand Kohler Dramm Floral Kaleidoscope

The Koehler & Dramm Institute of Floristry’s area has four segments: greenhouse, wedding exhibit, information about the Institute of Floristry, and seven tabletop displays—including a space for the Designer of the Year competition, which takes place the second weekend of the show.

Florists and graduates of Koehler & Dramm’s Institute of Floristry will be on hand with tricks of the trade, including how to incorporate this year’s Pantone color of the year—ultra violet—into displays. Be sure to look for the fully functioning floral kaleidoscope (shown below), a piece that made its debut at the 2017 Art in Bloom installation at Mia; the bridal gown made entirely of flowers; and a backyard greenhouse and courtyard feature.

“A tip is to let your personal style shine through in your garden or floral designs,” says Emily Gorg, marketing manager at Koehler & Dramm. “Don’t be afraid to add some non-traditional elements like vegetables, herbs, or fruits.”

Demonstrations will show you how to make a floral headpiece, corsages, and rings; a Japanese technique called kokedama; how to work with orchids; and how to construct fairy gardens.

<< Back to the Home and Garden Show 2018 Program

Sign up for our Home & Design newsletter to get the latest style watch for your home.