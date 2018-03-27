Landscaping Trend: Garden Entrances

× Expand Flowers and gardening tools

This year’s garden displays incorporate an entrance element into the design, each one leading you through the change of season into Minnesota’s lush and colorful spring.

Step Into Your Home Outside

By NRD Landscape Design

Eric Robertson of NRD Landscape Design sees this year’s theme as a metaphor for Minnesota’s widely anticipated transition from winter to spring. “Our landscape will model a well-thought-out backyard space that’s an inviting area to spend time with family and entertain friends, and makes you feel inspired to be outdoors. We want the door in our garden to be used as the literal transition from inside your home to outside.” —Eric Robertson

Bootleggers and Balladeers

By Holm and Olson

Jack Dorcey of Holmand Olson was inspired by a rustic, down-home outdoor feeling—with designs you won’t find in your neighbor’s backyard. “We’re using antique doors with Grand Old Opry stars painted on them throughout the garden. I thought a door with Johnny Cash painted on it would be a unique element to any space. We’ll add an outdoor kitchen and bar under a steel-and-wood pavilion with a custom fire pit. We’re also taking an unfinished antique car, and adding a waterfall out the car door with plants growing throughout the car’s body.” —Jack Dorcey

Boulder Retreat

By Stonewall, Inc.

Stonewall’s Justin Ferrin focuses on the design group’s signature element—huge boulders surrounded by bright, colorful flora. “The landscape at the Home + Garden Show will have large limestone boulders, with the heaviest ones weighing up to 6,000 pounds. They will be placed in a natural outcropping setting with a lot of planting spaces. We also plan to have an old antique door.” —Justin Ferrin

Garden Oasis

By Oflora Gardens

Follow Bill Swanson of Oflora Gardens through a rock archway into a garden featuring hard-to-find plants and unique structures. One of these rare finds, the Wollemi Pine, will be near the archway. “The garden pathway leads to a garden shed structured from Weeping Blue Spruce. Its roof has dark green English Ivy that contrasts the blue of the spruce. And doors will continue through the spring display in fence walls, garden shed entry, and exit pathway areas.” —Bill Swanson

Outdoor Oasis

By Bever Landscape Design Group

For Nick Maslowski of Bever Landscape, spring is a chance to refresh, which Bever wants to convey in its display. The garden includes several elements, like a patio and water feature, that people could add into existing outdoor spaces. “We will incorporate multiple entrances into our garden that will have doorways leading to different spaces. Doors represent new possibilities for someone’s yard in the upcoming year. There will also be a waterfall that creates a beautiful focal point—people love the sound of water and are always drawn to it.” —Nick Maslowski

Fire Up for Spring

By Landstyle Design and Construction

Margaret Munson and Bruce Wohlrabe of Landstyle Design believe a comfortable outdoor living component is key to an enjoyable landscape. Munson wants to make sure Landstyle’s clients can make the most of Minnesota’s fleeting seasons: “Our space mimics an outdoor environment that’s welcoming, relaxing, and a sensible space to entertain. Many of our features have multiple uses, like a fireplace that you can cook on and then cozy up to, and we create unique serving areas to maximize these outdoor spaces.” —Margaret Munson and Bruce Wohlrabe

Stepping Into the Urban Backyard

By Mickman Brothers

Paul Mayhew, Jake Holter, and David Prom will have a fence of antique doors salvaged from a 1930s farmhouse, a gas fire table, a vertical aquarium water feature, and a cobblestone walkway. Mayhew says, “People in the younger generation want that rustic-luxe feel. They’re buying older urban houses, but still want modern elements. We can give them a cozy space in a smaller, more intimate area.” —Paul Mayhew, Jake Holter, and David Prom

