Landscaping Tips From DIY Network's Sara Dendrick

× Expand Landscape designer Sara Bendrick

Sara Bendrick, landscape designer and host of DIY Network’s I Hate My Yard, has been revitalizing backyards from her hometown in Southern California to Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and Florida. She’ll be at the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show to solve your backyard woes.

What is your favorite type of project to create? I love permanent outdoor spaces, such as creating outdoor rooms that are as beautiful to view in the off-season as they are to use in the temperate seasons. I like changing the way a space feels with the combination of plants and builds to create customized spaces for my clients that increase the aesthetics, function, and value of the home.

What are some landscaping trends you’re seeing for 2018? Reclaimed wood tiles are becoming quite popular. They give you the look and feel of reclaimed wood and they are made out of ceramic, so they last a long time and are easy to clean.

What is the best way to create an outdoor gathering space? Start with a patio and seating. I love built-in benches made of pavers, concrete, or other hardscape materials, since they set a sense of permanency to the space. Add a centerpiece to the space, like a fire pit or table, to finish the look.

What are your best tips for landscaping on a budget? Try to incorporate and enhance functional items you already have. Color is a huge way to make an impact; it can completely change the mood of the space. Consider painting a wall or fence, or staining a concrete patio. However, hiring a professional is sometimes the best method if the projects are over your head or you don’t have time. Think of it like eating: If you are going to eat in a restaurant and have someone serve you, it’s going to cost you a certain amount. If you plan, shop, and cook for yourself, it’s going to cost you less. It’s the same thing with hiring a landscape professional; it’s going to cost you more than doing it yourself. But your cooking skills and creativity with food might be limited, so going to eat out can open your eyes to more opportunities. Plus, they’re not going to screw it up!

