Lakeside Gardens

A Nod to the North Shore

David Prom

David Prom of Mickman Brothers, Inc. will combine a rocky shoreline with custom outdoor furniture to create a modern Twin Cities retreat. Debuting its own furniture, Mickman Brothers goes beyond landscaping to create a unique garden experience. “A lot of people enjoy spending time Up North so we’re trying to pull a little bit of it down into the cities.”

Jack Dorcey

Poolside Patio

The rolling hillsides bordering many Minnesota lakes served as inspiration for Jack Dorcey of Holm and Olson Landscape. Replacing the lake with a pool, he aims to bring the relaxing waterfront experience to any backyard. “Wide metal steps flanked by entrance monuments welcome you to step into the backyard pool space of your dreams. A large cedar pergola with two distinctive rooms overlook our swimming pool.”

Roger Grothe

Walk on the Wild Side

Roger Grothe of Aloha Landscaping dares you to forget that it’s February—go ahead and take a barefoot walk through its play-themed garden. If you’ve visited Russia’s Grizzly Coast at the Minnesota Zoo, you have already gotten a taste of Aloha Landscaping’s creativity. “See what the ‘wild side’ is all about as children and adults stroll through the garden to see just how much nature play you can build into your own backyard.”

Bill Swanson

Artistic Relaxation

Using familiar objects in unfamiliar ways, Bill Swanson of Oflora Gardens makes an artistic statement in his resourceful garden. A gazebo made of an antique corn crib and a wine barrel table invite you to sit next to a flowing waterfall. Playing on the lakeside theme, Swanson says, “Interesting details will involve an old row boat, a fishing rod trellis, fishnet gardens, as well as an artistic globe sculpture made from mugo pines.”

Justin Ferrin

Lake Escape

Justin Ferrin of Stonewall Inc. will take more than just inspiration from the North Shore to create a relaxing urban garden. Stonewall plans to extract 70 tons’ worth of boulders from the taconite mines in northern Minnesota to create an unforgettable landscape. “Boulders will be installed throughout the garden in a boulderscape format with areas to plant in between to show a different way to retain slopes instead of a wall.”

Eric Robertson

A Gathering at the Lake

Eric Robertson of NRD Landscape + Build introduces the natural allure of the lakeshore, from boulders and lush plant life, to modern amenities for a comfortable outdoor entertainment area. “We will blend this rustic lake setting with the modern backyard conveniences of a custom covered pergola and seating area, a place to cook and dine alfresco, and the charm of a unique fire feature for friends and family to gather around.”

Margaret Munson

Summer Dreams

Margaret Munson of Landstyle Design & Construction Ltd. aims to make dreams come true with a natural entertainment space. Through water and fire features, Landstyle promotes relaxation and makes the most of each backyard. “Minnesota outdoor season is short enough as it is, so we want to create an outdoor environment that enhances the time you can be spending outside.”

