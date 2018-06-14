Lake-Inspired Decor for Summer

Clear blue skies cosset a trio of sailboats. Slate gray clouds herald an oncoming storm. Blood orange brushstrokes ignite a lakeside sunset. These are the waterside views that Hayley Stoen brings to even the most landlocked of city homes. Owner of The Atelier Collection, Stoen sells vintage oil paintings in her petite, salon-style gallery on Water Street in Excelsior, not far from her home. “Because of where I live, I have a lot of nautical pieces,” she says. But she also sells landscapes, figural pieces, and abstracts—all originals, by unheralded artists. Her signature touch is pairing the pieces with a new frame. Prices run from $250 to $850—not an outrageous sum for a one-of-a-kind canvas, but each reflects a different sort of investment. “Usually people buy these because they remind them of an experience or a place they remember,” Stoen says.

Bring the trend home:

× 1 of 8 Expand “I call it fine vintage art,” says gallery owner Hayley Stoen. Painting | Original oil. $425, from The Atelier Collection, Excelsior, atelier-collection.com × 2 of 8 Expand Locally made and dyed using marigold petals! Tea towel | Dyed in plant-derived colors. $14, from Naturally Dyed Goods, naturallydyedgoods.com × 3 of 8 Expand Horseshoes | Hang “heels up” for good luck. $28 each, from Julia Moss Designs, 2508 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls., juliamossdesigns.com × 4 of 8 Expand A sexy, long-stranded locket pairs with a white T-shirt and jeans. Necklace | Lockets are back on the runways. $80, from GRAY Home + Lifestyle, grayhomeandlifestyle.com × 5 of 8 Expand Lidded jar | Trend alert: marble-like brushstrokes. $150, from Grace Hill, Wayzata, gracehilldesign.com × 6 of 8 Expand Earrings | Multicolor acetate hoops are as light as a breeze. $44, by Machete, from GRAY Home + Lifestyle, Excelsior, grayhomeandlifestyle.com × 7 of 8 Expand Pillow | Like a painted linen canvas on your sofa. $195, from The Sitting Room, Excelsior, thesittingroomstudio.com × 8 of 8 Expand Jacket | Slip this semi-sheer number over a tank top. $485, by Ulla Johnson, from Mille, Grand Ave. S. and 48th, Mpls., shopmille.com Prev Next

