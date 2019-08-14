Get the Look: Lake and Cabin Inspiration

× Expand Photograph by Corey Gaffer rustic modern in the Northwoods The wood beams and rustic furniture bring warmth to an otherwise open and airy space. Similar wood paneling and large windows spread through the rest of the cabin, contributing to its traditional-yet-modern look.

Rustic Modern in the Northwoods

When a repeat client family commissioned Charlie Simmons to design a new Western lodge–style cabin outside Hayward, Wisconsin, an inviting screen porch topped their list of requests. “They’re porch people,” says Simmons, founding principal of Charlie & Co. Design, Ltd. Three sides of floor-to-ceiling screens with roll-down shades (and no glass!) open up to the picturesque lake and woods surrounding the cabin, and a full masonry wood-burning fireplace brings warmth and texture to the otherwise open room. “It has an informal, cozy, relaxed feel,” Simmons says of the cabin—perfect for the young St. Paul family’s Northwoods hideaway.

Add Comfort

The antique daybed speaks to the cabin’s 1930s vibe. “It fits with the design, more so than a swing or a couch, and it’s a perfect nap spot,” says architectural designer Charlie Simmons.

Create a Focal Point

The fireplace is made with Argillite stone from northern Montana. “The color range gives it a great rustic, Old-World look,” Simmons says.

Northwoods Bunk Room

The tiny 11-by-11-foot attic bedroom is a dream hideout for this Wisconsin family’s elementary-age daughters (from Rustic Modern in the Northwoods, above). Custom built-in bunks, designed by project manager Sara Whicher, take up more than one-third of the space.

× Expand Photo by Corey Gaffer NORTHWOODS BUNK ROOM

Lighten Up

A single dormer window doesn’t let in much natural light, so Simmons wanted the room to be as white and bright as possible—an intentionally stark difference from the rest of the cabin.

Customize Nooks

The top floor doesn’t have much space for décor, but a bunny-patterned wallpaper (March Hare by Jane Churchill) brings youth and character to the bunk wall.

Light and Airy on the Banks of the St. Croix River

North Hudson homeowners worked with interior designer Annie Graunke of Studio M Interiors to infuse their modern farmhouse with year-round picturesque views of the St. Croix River. Rustic features—from shiplap, exposed brick, and a wood mantel—are cooled by the light and bright furnishings and a color palette soaked up from a clear summer’s day. The predominately blue and white color palette runs through the house, including in the mudroom (pictured below, Shiplap walls) and in the a bathroom (pictured St. Croix River Bathroom, below). “We wanted it to be bright and fun,” Graunke says. “When you walk in, you have this overwhelming feeling of happy.”

× Expand Photographs by Scott Amundson light and airy on the banks of the St. Croix River A 30-gallon crock from nearby Red Wing is a clever stand-in for an end table.

Mix it Up

Although the architecture has traditional farmhouse features, the living room is furnished with a polished stainless steel–framed sofa and a cerused oak-topped metal coffee table with midcentury vibes for a modern-day mix.

Highlight the View

River-facing views are framed in black trim all around the living room, making the space seem more like a sun room. The views were left unobstructed by window coverings.

× Expand light and airy on the banks of the St. Croix River Shiplap walls give way to slate floor tiles placed in a herringbone pattern.

Cue the Color

The seafoam sconce by Golden Lighting picks up the Quartz Stone 597 Benjamin Moore paint color on the barn doors in the mudroom. Interior designer Annie Graunke’s go-to white for painting shiplap: Harwood Putty by Benjamin Moore.

× Expand Photo by Scott Amundson ST. CROIX RIVER BATHROOM Color and a trough sink make washing up more fun inside the home.

Pair Playful and Practical

Navy porcelain subway tile from Kate-Lo Tile & Stone is an easy surface to clean. The bold color pairs well with Kohler’s Brockway wall-mounted wash sink, which is painted in Spring Moss by Benjamin Moore.

A New View on a Wisconsin Shoreline

The cabin owners fell in love with a piece of northern Wisconsin lakefront property because of its boathouse. The small freestanding structure on the shoreline had been on the property so long, it was grandfathered into zoning laws, which typically don’t allow structures that close to the shore. But the property’s main building had to go: “The original cabin didn’t embrace its lakeside location,” says Jean Rehkamp Larson, a partner at Rehkamp Larson Architects. Rehkamp Larson and architect Sarah Nymo designed a long, narrow cabin that hugged the shoreline, giving every room a lake view.

× Expand Photographs by Scott Amundson a new view on a Wisconsin shoreline The cabin’s floors, beams, and wall siding are made of recycled timber from Minnesota. “The timber gives the space a sense of age, even though it’s a new build,” architect Sarah Nymo says.

Pick Durable Materials

To withstand the test of time, the kitchen’s custom cabinets were painted with a glaze that looks worn-in and masks everyday wear and tear. Floors have a water-based finish that shows the character of the wood but holds up to sandy feet.

Make a Style Statement

Blue-gray cabinets (painted in Normandy by Benjamin Moore) combine with a striking handmade cement tile backsplash (Pamplona in Cadet, Gray, and Eggshell, all from Cement Tile Shop) to lighten the dark kitchen.

× Expand a new view on a Wisconsin shoreline

Freshen Up

The boathouse’s whitewashed wallsand blue furniture and rugs give the space a fresh, nautical vibe that’s distinct from the main cabin. Recycled timber floors tie the two spaces together.

Create Fun Zones

The homeowners enjoy hosting their grown children, friends, and relatives at their cabin. The boathouse functions as an overflow entertainment area that’s “an auxiliary space to the lake,” says interior designer Talla Skogmo.

A Natural Blend in Hopkins

Avid gardeners in Hopkins had an ambitious wish list for their new porch: seating space, a design that blended the new structure seamlessly with the original architecture, and a genuine connection to their backyard as well as the rest of their home. The result? A spacious screen porch with views in every direction. Light floods the 260-square-foot space, thanks to a barrel-vaulted ceiling and dormers, while warmth is maintained with the cedar-planked ceiling. French doors open up the porch to the rest of the home, while a transitional limestone tile used for part of the porch’s flooring is also used on the patio adjacent, connecting the space to the outdoors. Although the lack of windows prohibits the homeowners from using the space during Minnesota winters, the homeowners didn’t want separation from the outdoor air. “There’s something about a screen porch… it’s got a charm to it,” says Charlie Witzke of TEA2 Architects, the senior project manager for the porch. “You compromise some of that charm with a four-season porch.”

× Expand Photographs by Scott walker A natural blend in Hopkins

Factor the Elements

The cedar planks with natural stain have water-resistant properties, which is ideal for a screen porch that sees an afternoon shower or when morning dew is especially heavy.

× Expand A natural blend in Hopkins

Find Inspiration

The 10-foot-6-inch-high barrel vaulted ceiling and dormers are reminiscent of trolley cars that match the era of the house.

× Expand A natural blend in Hopkins

Vary the Light

Ridges and waves in the dormer windows (Spectrum’s Waterglass) let filtered light inside. Art glass is especially suited for smaller windows.

Design Professionals:

Rustic Modern in the Northwoods (and Northwoods Bunk Room):

Architecture: Charlie Simmons, Sara Whicher, and John Yau, Charlie & Co. Design, Ltd., 212 3rd Ave. N., Ste. 356, Mpls., 612-333-2246, charlieandcodesign.com // Contractor: Randy Bjork Builders, LLC, 42630 Hwy. 63, Cable, WI, 715-798-4324 // Interior Design: Spider Lake Trading Company, 10566 Ranch Rd. N., Hayward, WI, 715-934-3004, spiderlaketrading.com

Light and Airy on the Banks of the St. Croix River (and St. Croix River Bathroom):

Architecture: Peter Eskuche, Eskuche Design Group, 18318 Minnetonka Blvd., Deephaven, 612-296-7575, eskuche.us // Contractor: Nor-Son Custom Builders, 700 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-216-1800, nor-sonresidential.com // Interior Design: Annie Graunke, Studio M Interiors, 12955 Hwy. 55, Plymouth, 763-717-8500, studiom-int.com

A New View on a Wisconsin Shoreline:

Architecture: Jean Rehkamp Larson and Sarah Nymo, Rehkamp Larson Architects, 2732 W. 43rd St., Mpls., 612-285-7275, rehkamplarson.com // Contractor: Lucas Thorne Construction, 11013W State Rd. 77, Hayward, Wis., 715-462-9063, thornebuild.com // Interior Design: Talla Skogmo Interior Design, 5100 Edina Industrial Blvd., Mpls., 952-746-2007, tallaskogmo.com

A Natural Blend in Hopkins: