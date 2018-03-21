Kids' Activities at the Home and Garden Show

× Expand via Shutterstock Child mini golfing

This year’s Family Zone, sponsored by American Family Insurance, has activities for kiddos of every age. They can meander their way through a mini-escape room set up by BARNCO, take photos and explore the vintage fire truck courtesy of the Minneapolis Fire Department, play golf on Alternative Landscaping’s putting green installation, and check out demos from Human on a Stick Segway Tours. There will also be activities to get the energy out: DDR from Gamin’ Ride of the Twin Cities, and Rainbow Play Systems’ play sets and trampolines.

Kids can spark their imagination and creativity with DIY workshops, including a ceramic project they can take home, or listen to an engaging children’s book together. For kids that need some downtime or quiet, there will be a devoted place to watch movies dur­ing the show while you talk shop.

If you plan to come out on Easter Sunday, take your littles to see the Easter Bunny, who will be available from 1–5 p.m. There will also be give­aways at the same time throughout the Family Zone, including Visa gift cards and prizes from exhibitors.

