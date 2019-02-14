The Architectural Legacy of James Dayton

You didn’t have to know James Dayton personally to experience his warm welcome. The 53-year-old architect, who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, designed architectural gems around the Twin Cities that housed inviting spaces. From the dramatic, light-filled MacPhail Center for Music and the recent modern addition to the Westminster Presbyterian Church to cozy restaurants like Alma, The Bachelor Farmer, and The Lynhall, the work Dayton and his firm created communal spaces in which we all want to gather. Equally impressive was Dayton’s residential portfolio that spans multi-million-dollar lake homes to sky-high condos, including the one featured in the March issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's Home & Design. Dayton collaborated with interior designer Billy Beson on the penthouse renovation, and the two appear on the magazine’s cover. Beson recalled being nervous meeting Dayton at the beginning of the project. “His stellar reputation preceded him—a Yale grad, an understudy of Frank Gehry,” Beson says. “But within minutes, I felt totally at ease. He was so complimentary, so gracious, so genuine. They don’t make 'em like him anymore. Jim Dayton will be dearly missed.” In addition to the numerous design projects Dayton led, he also served on boards including the Walker Art Center and on the Minnesota State Capitol Preservation Commission, which oversaw the $310 million renovation.
Scroll to see a collection of James Dayton's local designed projects, and read our tribute to him.
1 of 9
Photograph by Andrea Rugg
MacPhail Center for Music
MacPhail Center for Music. The dramatic exterior of this 56,000-square-foot cultural center incorporates Cor-Ten and galvanized steel panels, brick, and a glass curtain wall.
2 of 9
Photograph by Andrea Rugg
Bookmen Lofts
Bookmen Lofts and Bookmen Stacks. Dayton is credited for redefining living in the Warehouse District of Minneapolis with the new nine-story Bookmen Stacks building adjacent to the historic Bookmen Lofts building, which he remodeled.
3 of 9
Photograph by Andrea Rugg
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church. Dayton’s influence of studying under legendary architect Frank Ghery is clearly evident in the 55,000-square-foot addition of the church in downtown Minneapolis.
4 of 9
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
The Lynhall
The Lynhall. The renovation of a 1925 garage into a Minneapolis restaurant quickly became an Instagram star for its modern rustic surroundings. The warm gathering space features a café, cocktail and coffee bar, event space, kitchen, a retail area, and a video recording studio.
5 of 9
Photograph by Canary Grey
Bachelor Farmer
The Bachelor Farmer. Dayton’s firm renovated a historic brick building in the North Loop to become a restaurant, bar, café, retail store, and private dining room.
6 of 9
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Alma
Alma. Dayton expanded the 20-year-old Minneapolis restaurant into a refreshed dining space, café, meeting room, and boutique hotel. The design was inspired by “casual world-class cafes, trattorias, and taverns around the world.”
7 of 9
Image courtesy of James Dayton Design
McCormick’s Restaurant & Pub
McCormick’s Restaurant & Pub. Dayton refreshed the Wayzata restaurant’s spaces with his signature warmth—new fireplaces, furniture, millwork, and art were inspired by “the sensibilities of a historic Irish manor house.”
8 of 9
Photograph by Maura McEvoy
Colonial renovation
Colonial renovation. This Lake of the Isles home was updated for modern-day spaces for dining and entertaining.
9 of 9
Image courtesy of James Dayton Design
Orchestra Hall design concept
Orchestra Hall design concept. Dayton’s firm created three potential options for the design of Orchestra Hall to help in fundraising in 2007.