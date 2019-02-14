The Architectural Legacy of James Dayton

You didn’t have to know James Dayton personally to experience his warm welcome. The 53-year-old architect, who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, designed architectural gems around the Twin Cities that housed inviting spaces. From the dramatic, light-filled MacPhail Center for Music and the recent modern addition to the Westminster Presbyterian Church to cozy restaurants like Alma, The Bachelor Farmer, and The Lynhall, the work Dayton and his firm created communal spaces in which we all want to gather. Equally impressive was Dayton’s residential portfolio that spans multi-million-dollar lake homes to sky-high condos, including the one featured in the March issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's Home & Design. Dayton collaborated with interior designer Billy Beson on the penthouse renovation, and the two appear on the magazine’s cover. Beson recalled being nervous meeting Dayton at the beginning of the project. “His stellar reputation preceded him—a Yale grad, an understudy of Frank Gehry,” Beson says. “But within minutes, I felt totally at ease. He was so complimentary, so gracious, so genuine. They don’t make 'em like him anymore. Jim Dayton will be dearly missed.” In addition to the numerous design projects Dayton led, he also served on boards including the Walker Art Center and on the Minnesota State Capitol Preservation Commission, which oversaw the $310 million renovation.

Scroll to see a collection of James Dayton's local designed projects, and read our tribute to him.