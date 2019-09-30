James Dayton's Archives Are Featured in a New Exhibit

× Expand Courtesy of Minnetonka Center for the Arts Minnetonka Center for the Arts Minnetonka Center for the Arts. Dayton worked on this project, his first arts center, for three years right after studying under Gehry in LA. He made sure to speak with teachers and students throughout the design process to satisfy everyone with the finished product.

Get a rare glimpse at the personal art archives by the late architect James Dayton at an exhibit that opens Friday at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts, one of first public buildings Dayton designed in 2002.

The exhibit, curated by Dayton’s daughter, Emma, celebrates a behind-the-scenes look at the drawings, watercolors, sketches, and 3D models by the architect who passed away unexpectedly in February.

For more information about “Jim Dayton: Artist In His Studio,” including the preview opening on Thursday, visit minnetonkaarts.org.