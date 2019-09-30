James Dayton's Archives Are Featured in a New Exhibit

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the late architect's creative process at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts.

by

Get a rare glimpse at the personal art archives by the late architect James Dayton at an exhibit that opens Friday at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts, one of first public buildings Dayton designed in 2002.

The exhibit, curated by Dayton’s daughter, Emma, celebrates a behind-the-scenes look at the drawings, watercolors, sketches, and 3D models by the architect who passed away unexpectedly in February.

For more information about “Jim Dayton: Artist In His Studio,” including the preview opening on Thursday, visit minnetonkaarts.org.