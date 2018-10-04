Introducing Clio, Edina's Luxe New Surfaces Showroom

× Expand Photo courtesy of Clio Holdings Inside Clio showroom

Edina’s France Avenue continues to attract an increasing number of resources for the home. Now we can add Clio to the list. The new showroom provides a luxe environment to shop a selection of materials for work surfaces—including kitchen and bath countertops. The bright and open space showcases many large cuts. In one location shoppers can compare natural stone options like granite, marble, soapstone, and limestone, as well as a range of quartz brands such as Silestone, Viatera, Ceasarstone, and Cambria. Solid surfaces and engineered marble and granite are also some of the options available to both homeowners and trade professionals. 7101 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-284-3560, cliosurfaces.com