Inside Murphy & Co. Design's New Studio

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Jeff Murphy stands in front of his firm’s inspiration board—an 8-by-8-foot burlap-wrapped paper-fiber wallboard called Homasote—full of project drawings, magazine clippings, and photos of the team at the firm’s offices in Minneapolis and Buffalo. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Susan Gilmore A pair of old drafting tables join an antique bench in one room. Walls of windows and glass doors keep the spaces open. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams What’s now a lamp was an early 20th century blueprint copying machine. It was originally owned by a civil engineering company in St. Paul. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams The rim lock doorknob, popular on homes in the late 1800s, is from House of Antique Hardware. “They’ve got really cool period-looking hardware, like ornate hinges that have a carving detail,” Murphy says. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Susan Gilmore The conference room’s mahogany fireplace mantel, salvaged from a home on Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis and stripped of paint, serves as a reference when Murphy and his team talk to clients about mantel heights. It joins other design ideas and tools, including a secret door integrated into paneling to the right of the mantel, which opens to a sample storage room, and a bleached oak board table that’s useful when talking about kitchen island sizes. Prev Next

Jeff Murphy always provides his clients with hand drawings of their home designs. “From a floor plan perspective, it’s how we start out,” he says. “It’s a way to engage everyone that doesn’t feel hard line and absolute.” It also conveys a thoughtful artistry that informs the homes that his firm, Murphy & Co. Design, is known for.

Much of the firm’s design work happens inside a space with an equally interesting story, which is indicative of Murphy’s style. The 1920 former dry-goods warehouse across the street from International Market Square in Minneapolis that’s home to his second studio (the first is in Buffalo, 40 minutes away) has traditional bones. But Murphy has incorporated a layer of modern details, from light fixtures to paint finishes to furnishings.

“A lot of our clients are looking for a home that feels like it’s been there a really long time, but that’s also current,” Murphy says. “And in our space, you can feel that.” He points to examples such as an antique wood mantel set against a dramatic black wall (painted in Farrow & Ball’s Black Blue). A mix of antique furnishings also help warm the concrete floors and warehouse-style lighting that’s based on a vintage design. A No. 2 yellow pencil mirror from MartinPatrick 3 adds a fun kick. “Mixing that old patina with new just feels good,” Murphy says. murphycodesign.com

