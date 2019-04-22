In Bloom: 6 Garden Trends for Spring

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Whether you’re a novice grower who doesn’t know where to begin or a green-thumb veteran whose planters need a little pick-me-up, everyone can incorporate this year’s garden trends into their own landscapes and décor. Hot hues, fresh container ideas, and expert advice are all on the menu for Bachman’s Spring Inspiration Night on May 2, but here’s a first look at what to expect.

1. Garden to Table

“People, now more than ever, really have a vested interest in where their food comes from and where it’s being grown,” Bachman West says of the edible garden trend. “You shouldn’t think that being able to grow some of your food is limited to individuals who have acreage.” Just about any veggie—tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, bush beans—can be planted indoors, then transferred outside to mingle with your flowers when the temperature conditions are ideal. “Feel free to put blueberry plants amongst your rhododendrons. When you’re planting pansies, go ahead and sow some lettuce,” Bachman West adds. “Many vegetables can be as aesthetically pleasing when incorporated into the landscape as other plant material.” As for herbs, she suggests continually trimming the plant for your culinary needs so it won’t flower, which will slightly change the taste.

2. Pantone Petals

Taking inspiration from Pantone’s Color of the Year, Living Coral, this season’s blooms are bright and bold. “Even if coral doesn’t speak to you in your garden, it’s the brightness of it that’s really a trend, so the bright yellows, the bright reds, versus the pastels,” says Bachman’s president Susan Bachman West, who adds that you don’t always have to get your color from flowers. “You can also get your color in foliage, so the chartreuse green of a sweet potato vine, the great pink and maroon tones you’d get in a Rex begonia.”

3. Garden Give-Back

Homeowners are becoming increasingly aware of the fact that gardens aren’t just pretty plots of land to look at—they can also benefit nature. Honeysuckle and hibiscus offer a source of nectar for hummingbirds, while asclepias (or milkweed) is necessary for monarch butterflies to thrive. Oak trees and shrubs create habitats, and crab apple trees provide food, but even non-plant materials like bird baths can help wildlife.

4. Nature’s Medicine

As more people, including young professionals and empty nesters, gravitate toward urban condo living, indoor gardening is an attractive option for those who have a concrete jungle for their backyard. But everyone can benefit from more greenery inside—especially during our long-lasting Minnesota winters. “There has been so much research done about having plant material in your home environment, as well as your work environment,” says Bachman West, noting that succulents, sansevieria, pothos, philodendron, ficus, lyrata, and ferns work well in indoor environments. “Having plant material reduces people’s stress levels, it reduces anxiety levels, and plants are natural air filters, so the quality of the air will be much better.”

5. Out-of-the-Box Containers

From terracotta pots to ceramic dishes, classic planters will never go out of style, but today’s designs are encouraging gardeners to incorporate containers into their home décor in fresh, new ways. Give your traditional window box design a twist by suspending it from a porch or staircase railing, or bring the floating garden trend indoors with hanging containers that are both functional and stylish. And don’t feel limited by what you see in a garden shop. “If somebody loves the hanging baskets and that’s what they want for their planter, we have the customization ability to take that big, beautiful hanging basket, take the hanger off,” and repurpose it in a different container, says Bachman’s expert Margaret Fink.

6. Lunar Luck

"This concept is as old as agriculture itself,” says Bachman West of the idea that moon phases affect plant growth, which is experiencing a renaissance in gardening circles. “Some people believe it’s folklore and superstition, and other people can truly make some significant ties with the different moon phases and their success in gardening.” Everything from the moon’s brightness to its gravitational pull is taken into consideration in this theory, which declares that annuals and above-ground crops flourish under a waxing moon, while flowering bulbs, perennials, and below-ground crops should be planted in the waning phase.

