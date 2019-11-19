In a New Light

× Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Living room The living room’s existing fireplace inspired the adjacent gathering room’s new cast-stone mantel, which is from FranÇois & Co. in Minneapolis.

Sometimes the biggest transformations begin with the simplest intentions. In the case of this 12-year-old home, the initial plan called for nothing more than new paint and furnishings. But the owners, who’d worked with interior designer Linda Engler on previous projects, shared a thought that changed everything. “They said, ‘We trust you and want you to challenge us,’” she says.

Engler could have simply suggested lightening the home’s Tuscan finishes, which honored the previous owners’ Italian heritage. But Engler had a feeling that removing built-ins and reworking the kitchen could make an even bigger difference. She and Gabriel Keller, principal/designer at Peterssen/Keller Architecture—who also knew the owners from previous projects—put together a plan and presentation. “After about 15 minutes, [the owners] both said, ‘OK, this is great. What do we do next?’” she says.

“The honed plaster on most of the home’s walls absorbs light. But in the master, we went with a sheen to move light.” —Darril Otto

The plan didn’t add a single square foot. “These were relatively modest changes that brought the home to another level,” builder Don Forsman says.

Removing a built-in between the living and gathering rooms, which helped connect the main level spaces and create a long interior view from the kitchen, was key to the effort. So was reorienting the kitchen island to take better advantage of views to the backyard and a pond beyond. “The home already had some strong focal points, which we helped reinforce,” says architect Bob Le Moine, who worked with Keller on the project.

From there, the team freshened the interior with new finishes. Among them are cedar tongue-and-groove ceilings and Douglas fir timbers—lightened from an almost black hue. “Everything feels raw and unfinished, but in fact it’s all very much finished,” painting designer Darril Otto says. “Nothing ever jumps out at you.”

“The light fixtures are interesting but not showy. It’s a pared-back aesthetic.” —Linda Engler

The furnishings follow suit with soft, subtle colors and textures. The Rosemary Hallgarten rug in the living room—easily the home’s most formal space—provides a fitting example. “It’s relaxed, like a cozy winter sweater,” Engler says.

Almost Alfresco Removing the built-ins at the end of the dining room made space for a Spanish console table by Formations and an airier, more casual overall look. Cedar tongue-and-groove boards, which replaced a tray ceiling, and the ash-topped table bring warmth. Arched French doors open to a patio and mimic the original interior archways throughout the home. Illuminated Style The home's stairway architecture did not change, but two small built-in benches flanking the front door (far right), are new. So is the entryway lighting, which includes backlit alabaster discs, lantern sconces, and a custom "constellation" fixture hanging from the ceiling. "That fixture is light and airy, and the orbs bounce light off that circular turret beautifully," says interior designer Linda Engler. New Views Reorienting the island connects the kitchen to the backyard views. "The island is meant to look like a piece of furniture—and even with a kitchen and island that large, it adds to the casualness of the space," architect Bob Le Moine says. White oak cabinetry and integrated Sub-Zero appliances are new, designed to work around the Lacanche range and hood. At 50 inches long, the light fixture above the breakfast banquette is large. "These spaces are pretty substantial, so we wanted to have some size in our fixtures," Engler says. "But the glass keeps it light." Reimagining Rooms By removing built-ins separating the living room and gathering room (previously used as a music room), the design team extended the sightline from the kitchen through the entire length of the main level. They then took the kitchen view outside by reorienting the island toward windows that look onto the backyard. New walnut flooring, which replaced travertine in the entry and kitchen, seamlessly ties into the rest of the rooms' original wood floors.

