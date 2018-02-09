Hygge & West Cozies Up to Wit & Delight for Its New Bedding Collection

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hygge & West

After 10 years of encouraging homeowners to embrace wallpaper with its fun patterns and designer collaborations, Hygge & West is playing up its “cozy” moniker even more (hygge is Danish for “cozy”) with its first-ever bedding collection.

Noticing a gap of pattern-filled bedding in the market, “we thought this was a good way to bring the scale and designs we like with wallpaper into the room,” says San Francisco–based Christiana Coop, who co-founded Hygge & West with her Minneapolis-based partner (and lifelong friend) Aimee Lagos.

Launched in January, the 100 percent organic cotton, 300 thread count duvets and shams were designed by a name many Minnesotans will likely recognize: Kate Arends of lifestyle blog and creative studio Wit & Delight. “We were looking for somebody, first and foremost, whose aesthetic we respected and connected with,” says Lagos, “and Wit & Delight was at the very top of that list.”

The result of the collaboration is four patterns, each offered in two color palettes: deconstructed “Hydrangea,” vintage Moroccan tile “Arabesque,” modern folk floral “Margot” (above), and nature-meets-geometric “Topiary” (at right). A corresponding line of wallpapers allows homeowners to mix-and-match patterns for a contrasting yet complementary feel.

An additional fifth design comes from Julia Rothman, whose bird-and-clouds “Daydream” pattern has been a favorite of shoppers since Hygge & West was first founded in 2008. “We have plans to continue to develop additional bedding lines,” Lagos says. “I think we will want to bring some of our older patterns to life, but also have newness whenever we launch a collection.”

We, personally, would love to bundle up in a duvet dressed in Hygge & West’s “Snow” or “Wood” pattern, two wallpaper designs released in 2016 in collaboration with another Minnesota company: Askov Finlayson.