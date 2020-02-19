How to Get a Bee's-Knees Backyard

× Expand Two bees on a flower

Sponsored by the Minnesota State Horticultural Society and Sculptured Earth, this year’s Garden + Home Stage will feature timely and relevant home and gardening topics, with a special focus on turning your yard into a pollinator paradise.

“We will feature a wide variety of industry leaders speaking on topics varying from soil health to garden photography and seed starting,” says Lara Lau-Schommer, the community outreach manager for the Minnesota State Horticultural Society.

Notable speakers include photojournalist Judy Griesedieck from the University of Minnesota Bee Lab, who will be presenting “Understanding Pollinators through the Lens of Photography” on day two of the show. Brooke Sommerfeldt, a member of the Bee Squad and the program coordinator for the Bee Squad’s Pollinator Ambassadors program, will share her expertise in “Wasps, Flies, Moths, and More: What Gardeners Should Know about Pollinator Diversity and Bee Look-Alikes.”

Two local landscapers will fill out the docket, says Lau-Schommer. Russ Henry, president of Minnehaha Falls Landscaping and founder of Giving Tree Gardens, gives special attention to the wildlife found around your home with “Backyard Heroes: What You Can Do to Be a Hero to Wildlife Including Bees, Butterflies, Birds and More in Your Own Landscape.”

Bob Dahm, founder of Organic Bob LLC will explain both how to create your own organic lawn and how to install and maintain a bee lawn. His lawn care services are specifically tailored to being bee and environmentally friendly.

Be sure to also catch mushroom expert Matt Ratliff’s presentation on mushroom cultivation and learn about the trending straw bale garden method from horticulture expert Joel Karsten.