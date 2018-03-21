How to Create Chic Chalk Decor

× Expand Frames made with Denver Chalks

Champlin husband-wife duo Kristen and Denver Grubb of Denver Chalks, a local distributor of Chalk Couture, will be at the show doing demonstrations and sharing tricks for working with chalk paste on magnetic chalkboards and wood signs. Chalk paste is not the dusty classroom chalk you may be used to; think of it like the smooth chalk paint you’ve likely seen on signs inside homes on HGTV.

The Grubbs have found success through pop-up events at local coffee shops, craft breweries, and other fairs throughout the metro. “Minnesotans love DIY projects,” says Denver. “It doesn’t matter how crafty you may or may not be, these products are really easy for anyone to use—we’ll have you chalking in minutes!”

Denver Chalks will have signs available for purchase along with Chalk Couture chalk paste, which can be applied to different mediums, and removed and rewritten if you want to change your signs out throughout the year—such as in wedding or baby announcements, and holiday signage.

