How a Minneapolis Couple Downsized in Downtown

× Expand Photographs by Jeff Johnson Outside of downtown Minneapolis apartment. Styling by Heidi Havens.

Like other couples who flock downtown when their nest empties, Dana and Steve Alpeter literally upped their game when they downsized. They moved from a 6,000-square-foot classic family home in Edina, which they shared with their two daughters, to a sixth-floor loft for two in the heart of downtown Minneapolis. At just under 2,000 square feet, the condo demanded a modern, cleaner approach. “It represents a new freedom, especially to travel,” Dana says. Plus, the top-floor skyline views from the historic North Star Woolen Mill building “take your breath away.”

The mill was built in 1864, and was renovated as the North Star Lofts in 1999; the couple’s former home dates to 1934. The most dramatic difference between the urban and suburban residences isn’t age, but energy. “We have spectacular views of the Wells Fargo building—an art deco jewel—and of the stunning Stone Arch Bridge and the Mississippi River,” Dana says. With the city lights framed within wall-to-wall windows, and venues from the world-famous Guthrie to bodega-style grocery stores only a short walk away, the loft thrums with collective aliveness.

Which is why Dana, an interior designer, chose a kid-glove-quiet approach to decorating. She kept the palette monochrome, the furniture modern, and accessories curated to essentials only. “We were excited to move to the vibrancy of downtown, but with the priceless skyline views, the interior had to be quieter and calmer to provide a respite from the energy outside. I wanted to celebrate the energy yet not be overwhelmed by it.”

Scale and dimensions were critical to that goal. “Because the good energy of the city is jagged and jumbled,” a light, monochromatic palette was essential to create calm inside, Dana says. This marked a huge departure from the color-soaked Edina house, where sunset fuchsia, gold, orange, and citron green splashed across furnishings and window treatments. But in the loft, walls are museum white. Butter-soft white leather mixes with pale linen, cotton, and mohair in hues no brighter than champagne or driftwood gray “with only a punctuation of sunflower yellow in a few pieces of art.” (Besides being one of Dana’s favorite colors, yellow was her go-to hue for adding energy.)

The open nature of the loft mandated linear furniture for a smooth flow. “Everything is the same height and streamlined,” Dana notes. “Continuity of style and detail—repetition—is an important design principle no matter the size of the space. This was true in our family home. But in a loft, it’s everything.”

× Expand Inside apartment living room and balcony.

Lean in to the architecture

The loft’s floating gray travertine steps leading to the balcony, part of a renovation by architect James Dayton, set the stage for interior designer Dana Alpeter to infuse her loft with simple, linear furnishings. The designer placed a snowy owl photograph, the work of an Amsterdam taxidermist, close to the door as a bridge to the outdoor balcony. An even-handed balance of symmetry ensures a design that’s easy on the eye. Dana created symmetrical balance in the living area with a pair of upholstered club chairs that face off to two champagne stainless steel and leather–framed chairs with wool cushions.

Keep it open yet defined

Built-in bookshelves that wrap around a corner are the backdrop of the dining area that’s further defined with a Kyle Bunting hide area rug. To add to the continuity of this space within the open floor plan, Dana picked up the finishes and textures from the living room furnishings with the Holly Hunt stainless steel–framed dining chairs with white leather cushions that surround the walnut table. Maple floors, stained a driftwood hue, ground the palette as the loft’s darkest color.

× Expand Study and TV room.

Soften the edges

The study and TV room doubles as a guest room when needed thanks to a large sofa with a custom-fit mattress. Here, a soft pattern is introduced with a custom mural by Area Environments, which enlivens one wall and rounds out the hard edges for a softer streamlined style. The organic shape and feel of the lacquered metallic Orca cocktail table from Holly Hunt throws a curve appropriate for a guest room.

× Expand Living room.

Create a sense of calm

Sweep spaces clean of jarring lines for a quiet, confident look. Symmetry continues with bronze-frame end tables of smoke glass and a pair of bronze floor lamps that flank the sofa. Dana consciously used pattern only in accessory pillows. A luxurious taupe silk rug further defines the conversation area. Windows are softened with linen draperies.

× Expand Inside bedroom.

Vary the intensity

Though in the same colorway as the rest of the loft, the Holly Hunt bed is a darker champagne leather to imbue a nesting quality in the master. The rug is by Laura Carrarfrom Baker.

Sign up for our Home & Design newsletter to get the latest style watch for your home.