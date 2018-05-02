Houseplant Trends for Green and Black Thumbs

Houseplants are continuing to green up our indoors, with succulents, cacti, and air plants still in high demand. Sculptural plants, like the Sansevieria (snake plant) are making a comeback, but the latest darling to hit Instagram is the Pilea peperomioides, also known as the Chinese money plant. Bachman’s began carrying the difficult-to-find variety last fall. “We could see it was trending on social media and customers were requesting it,” says Karen Bachman. “It’s one of those architectural plants with personality: They have these unique round medallions that sprout out of the middle.” Check out a few of our other favorite plant-friendly finds for green and black thumbs.

Blommen print fabric ($112 per yard) is a stylized botanical pattern that recalls midcentury Scandinavian designs; available to the trade at Schumacher, International Market Square, 275 Market St., Mpls., 612-338-6434, fschumacher.com

Blommen print wallpaper in leaf ($112.50 per roll), also available at Schumacher.

Macramé plant hanger (starting at $40) from Emma Thompson and Sarah Neitzel’s Knot + Ivy—so you can hang your ’70s plant in style; knotandivy.com

Pilea plant (starting at $29.99 for a 4-inch pot), from Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-861-7600, bachmans.com

Spider plant (starting at $12.99 for 6-inch pot) in white container, also from Bachman’s.

Sansevieria plant in blue container ($44.99), also from Bachman’s.

Minneapolis-based Alora Ambiance’s Isola diffusers and candles are a combination of tuberose, fig, and gardenia. aloraambiance.com