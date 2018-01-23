Home Remodeling Advice From HGTV Star Karl Champley

× Expand Photo courtesy of Karl Champley Karl Champley headshot.

You’ve hosted a combined 200 episodes of home improvement shows DIY to the Rescue and Wasted Spaces. What contributed to the DIY in your DNA?

School was never my strong suit, but I got straight As in my woodworking classes. My mom took notice of this and how hands-on I was around the house, and she suggested I pursue the trades after graduation. She reasoned that no matter what you do in life, you’ll always have those real-world skills to fall back on. My passion just continued to grow with every project I was a part of.

How do homeowners know when they’ve crossed the threshold of DIY into Don’t Do It, Leave it to the Professionals?

Let’s say you have a new fence to install around your property. While it certainly can be a DIY project, consider the time, tools, and the materials you’ll need to invest. It could take you upwards of 3-4 weekends from start to finish, while there are companies out there that can knock it out in less than a day.

I always encourage people to keep separate toolboxes for their plumbing and electrical needs. Stick to the basics like changing out switchers, locating shut-off valves, or swapping incandescent light bulbs for CFLs. Entry points like windows, doors, and locks are generally DIY-able, but success lies in your preparation efforts. Educate yourself as much as you can beforehand and remember that if you do it right, you’ll never have to go back to it. Ultimately, it comes down to putting a dollar value on your time and resources.

Do you have some tips on how to turn your dwelling place into a better home?

Renovations will always make a dent in your pocket, so it’s really important for homeowners to understand universal design and separate the trends from fads. While homes and businesses have different design needs, it’s good to have a pulse on the commercial world and how they do interior design. They know how to space plan and maximize functionality without sacrificing style.

Keeping up with the Joneses is turning into Keeping up with the Jetsons, so improving the energy efficiency of your appliances, lighting, and security is key. Your curb appeal, the entrance to your home, and the garage door, which is about 30 percent of your homes’ facade, all make a huge impact on future buyers. And anything done to connect the inside with the outside, like a deck or patio, is a plus. Kitchen and bath remodeling trends come and go, so remember that you may not get that return on investment. With the right mirror, lights, a beautiful basin, and tile that runs for $200 a foot, it’s possible to make your bathroom feel like you’re at the Regency, all for under a thousand dollars.

Your rap sheet involves a lot of work for Habitat for Humanity. Do you have a favorite project story during your time in these communities?

When I first met former president Jimmy Carter, I was at a build site putting trusses on the roof when I spotted him sawing a piece of wood. I teasingly hollered over my shoulder, “Hey, mate, if you saw this a little quicker, we could get the job done sooner!” His secret service guys, who traded in their suits and sunglasses for jeans, were staring me down! He quickly realized who I was and assured his guys with a wink that I was that “lame Australian” he had to work with. We’ve collaborated on several projects over the years, and I have nothing but the biggest respect for him.

You’re a man of many (hard) hats: TV host, master builder, humanitarian. Where will your journey take you next?

I’m keeping busy with my L.A.-based construction company building, remodeling, and designing which I love because it keeps me in tune. I’m still doing the TV thing, and traveling and talking trends with the Masters Builders Association of New South Wales. I just want to continue making the business better with construction and design; there’s always room for improvement. Pun intended.