Home for the Holidays: Tips and Trends for Decking Your Halls

Are you a “less-is-more” decorator or an “all-out” holiday enthusiast? Bachman’s has you covered at Make it Merry Inspiration Night on November 29. For a sneak peek at what you’ll find, we asked expert Lesli Rauch to share some of the season’s hottest trends.

Spruced-Up Entryway

Spruce tops don’t just scream “holiday,” they are also one of the only outdoor plants that will survive a harsh Minnesota winter. Personalize yours with items either purchased or found in your backyard, such as red twigs, curly willow—even dried hydrangea, which “keeps great form,” according to Rauch. “I spray-paint the hydrangeas red so that there’s color and interest, but you could spray gold if you want a more elegant look.”

Mad for Plaid

This year is all about plaid! Mix and match scale, color, and style, from fur trim pillows to buffalo plaid curtains. Black-and-white + red-and-green = eclectic-yet-chic.

Botanical Bliss

Bring a touch of the outdoors inside in the form of prints that speak to the season. Plants like poinsettia, holly, and amaryllis take on new life in décor—from pillows to embroidery to wooden signs.

Decked-Out Door

Wreaths are still a holiday décor staple—and the first thing your guests see. Rauch suggests combining ribbons and lights with natural items like branches and hydrangea for an organic wall mount that instantaneously warms your entryway.

Lots of Layers

Mixing various patterns and textures on your dining room table adds visual interest and depth. “The key is to try different things, as there are no rules,” says Rauch. For your holiday meal, top a charger with a plate in a contrasting color or material, and finish the look with a third dish in a print or pattern. When it comes to linens, “layer in opposite directions—across the table, then perpendicular.”

All is Bright

When in doubt, light it out. From outdoor spruce tops to garland, to your fireplace mantle and down the middle of your table, add “lights everywhere,” says Rauch. “It just adds a level of inspiration on top of what you’ve already done. It warms it up.”

Twist on Poinsettias

Refresh the classic holiday plant by using poinsettias in new ways. Group a couple of four-inch poinsettias together in a long wooden or metal tray for a festive centerpiece, while two-inch poinsettias are great for place cards at your dinner table—plus, they’re a perfect favor for your guests to take home. “They are such a beautiful plant and their color is so rich, and one of the few things that are blooming this time of year,” Rauch says. “They have become the depiction of a holiday plant.”

