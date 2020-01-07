Home Again

× Expand Photos by Judith Marilyn The Persson Family Mattias and Brianna Persson, with their sons, Donovan, 5, and Xander, 4 (right).

Mattias Persson is sitting on the arm of his living room sofa in Hudson when two young boys burst into the room and take off down the hallway. Over his sons’ laughter, he says, in a Swedish accent, “I didn’t plan on moving to Wisconsin permanently.” But those plans changed for Mattias, who until 2011 lived in southern Sweden, commuting back and forth to Hudson for work. Then he met and married Brianna, who grew up here.

The couple’s previous house was close to downtown Hudson, where they had been raising their two boys, but just a year ago, they decided to build their forever home. That’s when Mattias surprised Brianna by buying nearly three acres surrounded by a nature preserve next to her parents’ house. “We had casually talked about how it would be a dream to live in this beautiful area,” Brianna recalls. “But we didn’t discuss it any further. Then Mattias called me out of the blue a few weeks later and told me he put an offer on the land.”

Mattias smiles with a no-big-deal shrug when asked about the spur-of-the-moment offer. “I wanted our boys to have the same memories growing up next door to their grandparents as I did,” he says.

Born and raised in Hörby, Sweden, Mattias lived in a 100-plus-year-old farmhouse built by his great-great-grandfather. He and Brianna wanted their new house to reflect some of that Swedish character blended with modern livability. The biggest challenge, Brianna says, was settling on a floorplan. “We discussed lifestyles throughout having young children, teenagers, and then into empty nesting,” she says.

The final plan, designed by Tami Sherman of Divine Custom Homes, puts the entry, living and dining rooms, and kitchen close together on the main level.

After developing the architectural design, the Perssons worked with designer Amanda Lorenz of Henri Interiors to blend Mattias’s love of traditional and Brianna’s need for a modern mix.

In the end, Brianna says, the house is a dream come true, not only for her but also for her mom. Before Mattias told Brianna about the property he bought, Brianna’s mother had once said, “Having your family next door would be a dream.” Seems Mattias has a knack for making dreams a reality.

× 1 of 15 Expand Photos by Judith Marilyn Foyer Mattias and Brianna Persson told designer Amanda Lorenz they had never displayed their family photos because they didn’t feel settled in their previous homes. “We began scheming early on, talking about how to incorporate a gallery wall,” Lorenz says. “The bright, centrally located foyer (this photo) seemed like the perfect location.” × 2 of 15 Expand Photos by Judith Marilyn Open Up Mattias and Brianna enjoy cooking together. “We placed the upper cabinetry on the countertop so it’s easily accessible for daily use with their kids,” Lorenz says. The pine backing inside the cabinet mirrors the pantry’s pine. Built-in shelves, above, in the dining area provide storage and display. × 3 of 15 Expand Photos by Judith Marilyn Open Up × 4 of 15 Expand Photos by Judith Marilyn Open Up Myriad textures give the neutral interiors their character. The custom pine cabinet in the pantry contrasts with glazed tiles from The Tile Shop on the backsplash and hood. Quartzite counters from Amsum & Ash warm the white cabinets. × 5 of 15 Expand Photos by Judith Marilyn Main-Level Living The U-shape floorplan was inspired by a Swedish farmhouse. The entry, kitchen, living and dining rooms, home office, and master bedroom are all on one level. The open layout is conducive to the family’s lifestyle and ideal for entertaining. × 6 of 15 Expand Photos by Judith Marilyn Custom Solutions Instead of having two sinks, the family opted for one at the island, which freed up the counter below the bay of windows that overlooks the backyard and garden. The Perssons didn’t want to give up their Restoration Hardware dining table—“Swedes must sit around one long table,” Brianna says—so Lorenz repeated the charcoal color in the stained reclaimed beams in the living room and statement-making lanterns above the island made with milk glass and black satin trim from L’Aviva Home. × 7 of 15 Expand Photos by Judith Marilyn Front Entry Cozy seating areas out front overlook tall prairie grasses that are part of the surrounding nature preserve near the St. Croix River. × 8 of 15 Expand Photos by Judith Marilyn An Earthy Blend Dark-stained reclaimed beams carry the dark wood from the dining table to the living room. Gravel and bluestone pavers form the landscape structure leading to the front door. “Just before I met Brianna and moved here, I was buying a U-shaped farmhouse in Sweden, so for me, it was cool to get a similar look to the farm I had at home,” Mattias says. × 9 of 15 Expand Photos by Judith Marilyn An Earthy Blend Color primarily comes by way of pillows, throws, and art. × 10 of 15 Expand Photos by Judith Marilyn Room to Grow “The house is about 1,000 square feet smaller than our old one, but we now use all the areas in this house,” Mattias says. The master bedroom, which is on the main floor, is where the boys often end up watching movies. × 11 of 15 Expand Photos by Judith Marilyn Room to Grow Neutral surfaces provide a natural backdrop for accessories. × 12 of 15 Expand Photos by Judith Marilyn Room to Grow The wood bench in the mudroom ties in with the pine cabinets and raw wood in other areas. × 13 of 15 Expand Photos by Judith Marilyn Room to Grow The boys have a shared playroom and hang-out space on an spacious upstairs landing. × 14 of 15 Expand Photos by Judith Marilyn Room to Grow Brianna and her boys are learning to garden together in the raised vegetable beds out back. × 15 of 15 Expand Photos by Judith Marilyn Room to Grow A built-in pine cabinet in the mudroom is handy near the garage. Prev Next

