Holiday Entertaining Tips From the Pros

× Expand Photo by Shutterstock Holiday plate setting Play with plaids and greenery.

Mad for Plaid

Move over Nordic snowflakes, this year it’s all about plaid for the holidays. Mix and match placemats and napkins, and since we’re in Minnesota, why not conjure Paul Bunyan with trendy red and black Buffalo Plaid?

“Plaid has been a huge influence this year. You can dress it up or dress it down—add elegant gold ornaments or pine cones and greenery for a more lodge feel.” — Jenny Putnam, General Store of Minnetonka

Just Add Lights

To make magic indoors and out this season, add glow to your home with lights, says Lesli Rauch, vice president of merchandising and marketing at Bachman’s. After you get your holiday planters ready (mix red twigs, curly willow, and magnolia with assorted evergreens), add a midsize lantern on either side of your door so guests can view the beauty of your arrangements at night, she says.

Pro Tip: While twinkle lights brighten up the outdoors, why not incorporate them into your table top as well? Poinsettias in a tray layered with greens and berries look even better with seed lights woven through—the perfect arrangement to get your winter glow on.

“I love lights everywhere; in your outdoor lanterns and spruce top containers, on your indoor holiday tree and incorporated in your centerpiece.” — Lesli Rauch, Bachman’s

× Expand Cake pops Festive cake pops dress up your table.

Playful Dessert Displays

This holiday season, skip the large cake or pie in favor of a more varied dessert table. For smaller events, clients are ordering a variety of mini desserts such as cake pops, cookies, and tartlets to display alongside festive décor, according to Colleen Conway of Dorothy Ann Bakery. Designing an entire dessert table allows you to get creative, plus it gives guests the option to sample many different kinds of sweets.

Pro Tip: You may have a fancy dessert display right under your nose! Conway recommends filling a tall glass vase with ornaments or sprigs of holly berry and placing a dinner plate lined with mini deserts on top. Then, take several bulb ornaments and cut the top, fill with water, add flowers or evergreens, and glue to a flat surface—the round bulbs will complement the shapes of cake pops and cookies.

“It’s almost like the dessert table is becoming the focal point of the event.” — Colleen Conway, Dorothy Ann Bakery

Top It Off

When the hustle and bustle of the season leaves little time to spend in the kitchen, simple recipes with just 3-4 ingredients are a popular solution to the madness. To add some homemade charm, sprinkle on your own finishing touches, such as freshly grated parmesan or homegrown herbs—it’s joy in the details.

Pro Tip: When adding the finishing touch to any pre-made dish, it’s especially important to use top-notch ingredients. Try adding some crunch to steamed green beans with parmesan breadcrumbs, or drizzling homemade maple dressing over a store-bought salad.

“Serve whatever makes you joyful. That’s what the holidays are especially about—the joy of good food.” — Rachael Perron, Kowalski’s

× Expand Table place card

Handwritten Notes

Catering a holiday gathering can mean less stress for the host, but that doesn’t mean serving food has to be impersonal. For some flare, hosts are wanting to create their own names and add their own labels to put a signature spin on dishes, says Leah Anderson, marketing manager at Mintahoe Catering & Events.

Pro Tip: Grab some matching placards and handwrite your guests’ names or initials, then use those same cards to create unique labels for food items. Additionally, serving catered dishes with personalized china, and adding monogrammed napkins puts the ‘home’ in in-home catering.

“Focus on the details by adding humor or a sentimental touch—your guests will notice!” — Leah Anderson, Mintahoe Catering & Events

Add Punch to Your Party

Looking for easy yet elegant drink recipes you can prepare in large quantities? Haskell’s Beau Farrell recommends apple cider punch. He loves the pomosa: just like your favorite brunch drink, the mimosa, but instead of orange juice you use locally sourced apple cider. Rim the glass with cinnamon, fill Champagne flutes with sparkling wine, then top it off with cider. For a hot alternative, mix apple cider and dark rum (Farrell’s favorite is Ten Penny), and warm on the stove.