HGTV's Urban Oasis Brings its Version of Hygge to Minneapolis

× Expand Courtesy of HGTV HGTV Urban Oasis Minneapolis Home

Channeling hallmarks of Up North, Vikings culture, and all things sheepskin and Scandinavian, HGTV’s Urban Oasis has renovated a house near Minnehaha Falls, with the big reveal scheduled to air in September.

The show’s host and designer Brian Patrick Flynn teamed with the local pros at Peterssen Keller Architecture and Reuter Walton Construction on the 1920 renovation. The house will be part of a sweepstakes giveaway that begins on Oct. 1. “The vibe of the house is Scandinavian Farmhouse with a mid-mod influence [and] lots of cozy elements,” according to an email from an HGTV spokesperson.

Created in 2010, Urban Oasis is geared to a millennial audience by showcasing cool city homes that have a “vibrant, trendy” look. In choosing Minneapolis for one of its renovations, HGTV cited the home’s proximity to downtown, bike paths, and green spaces.

See a preview of the house on HGTV.