HGTV to Launch New Show Starring a Minnesota Couple

× Expand Photo by Stephanie Bloom Heather and Brad Fox in their Edina home

HGTV addicts, listen up: Your favorite home channel is getting local. Don’t worry, it’s not a Minneapolis version of Flip or Flop (no disrespect to its many iterations, of course, we just don’t need one here). Local couple Heather and Brad Fox, who co-own Minnetonka company Fox Homes, will star in Stay or Sell, a pilot show that focuses on the common-yet-tough decision between updating a beloved family home to accommodate everyone’s needs or moving to a new house.

Heather and Brad, who have been selling, building, and redesigning homes all over the Twin Cities for nearly 10 years, wanted to ensure the program showcased their actual processes and purposes. “We help clients stay in the areas they love by focusing on their ideal neighborhood and knowing we can completely recreate the house,” Brad says. “When you find an area you love, we want to help keep you there.”

The pilot, which airs on July 9 at 10 p.m., follows the Foxes as they help St. Louis Park residents Liza and Brian Hill choose between renovating their current home or buying new. No spoilers on what they choose—and fingers crossed the pilot gets picked up for a full season!

Check out the show’s launch party: 8 p.m., July 9, 6Smith, 294 Grove Ln. E., Wayzata, 952-698-7900, 6smith.com

