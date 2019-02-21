Healthy Home, Healthy World

× Expand Idea Home

How can a home function as a getaway while remaining conscious of the world outside its doors? This was the question underpinning the design of the 1,100-square-foot Idea Home, led by EPS Homes, in partnership with HOM Furniture, By The Woods Custom Landscaping, and Andersen Windows and Doors. Based on the frameworks of sustainability, health, and comfort, it has all the inspiration you’ll need to fashion your own home into a self-contained living space—from pollution proofing to edible gardens.

Exterior

When much of the outside world remains hectic, EPS wants to ensure the quiet, clean getaway comforts in the present and “preserves the quality of life for future generations,” says Lee Bergum, district sales manager. With two bedrooms and one full bath, appliances throughout are geared toward improving the air quality of the home. Structural insulated panels prevent outside noise infiltration and appliances like whisper fans help quiet any mechanical din from within. Natural lighting and high ceilings produce a light and airy atmosphere while reducing energy and electricity costs, and the structure makes use of LP Smart Siding—produced locally in Two Harbors. “It’s a place where you just want to be home,” says Bergum. Of the 25-plus companies that worked on the project, he notes, “We’re all here for the same goal: to give people new ideas to better their lives.”

Landscaping

No healthy living environment is complete without interactive outdoor space. As you walk up to the home, notice the edible gardens, small chicken coop, and yoga and meditation space, complete with walls for privacy and an adjacent fire pit. An outdoor kitchen space flows easily from the kitchen inside the home, and the earth-toned porcelain patio provides subtle texture that emulates the interior’s neutral color scheme. According to Laura Wood, operating owner of By The Woods Custom Landscaping, a connection to the outdoors not only provides a sense of peace, but it also educates on issues facing the larger environment. “Seeing your own microclimate really helps you to see how climate change can affect how our backyards are working and how important it is to maintain a green and healthy space,” she says. “It’s so easy to go out for a meal and not see its connection to nature.”

As for homeowners in more populated areas, building vertical gardens is an excellent way to save on space. Additionally, designating specific spaces for gardens, a patio, meditation, etc., prevents chaos. And when winter arrives? Wood suggests investing in trellises that will look artful, even when green turns to brown.

Interior

HOM Furniture inspires meditation and relaxation with soft neutrals and restful blues and greens on the walls and décor. With a compact layout, it was important for HOM designers to maintain a flow of color and ambiance through each room, forgoing any surprise pops of color.

With an open, all-in-one dining, kitchen, and living room floor plan, it was necessary to fill the space intentionally to avoid clutter.

