Gus Modern Studio Opens at Habitation

Habitation Furnishing + Design is making room for a Gus Modern store-within-store. The St. Louis Park furniture gallery is dedicating 1,500 square feet to the contemporary line of upholstered furniture. It will feature styles not sold elsewhere in town.

“The reason we love Gus is the seamless blend of quality, style and price point,” says Habitation founder Greg Rich.

Shop the line during a launch party on Thursday, June 15. The event will include a chalk artist competition and auction to benefit Underdog Rescue with cocktails and canapés from Mill Valley Kitchen. 4317 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park