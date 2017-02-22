Global Gardens

*Sponsored by the Star Tribune

Get inspired by garden designs from around the world at the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show, February 24-26 and March 3-5, 2017, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Canada:

By Oflora Gardens

Bill Swanson at Oflora Gardens chose to represent the world-famous Butchart Gardens in Victoria, British Columbia for his Canadian theme. “You’ll walk through Japanese gardens, featuring three 18-foot cypress trees, toward a plateau overlooking the sunken garden—it will blow your eyes away with color. I’ve studied many gardens around the world because I love to replicate beauty, and Butchart Gardens is one of those major gardens in North America, and it’s accessible to all of us in Minnesota.” –Bill Swanson

USA:

By Stonewall Inc.

Justin Ferrin of Stonewall Inc. is emphasizing the rocky landscapes of the United States. “We will turn a flat space on concrete floor into rolling hills and natural boulder outcroppings as if nature placed them there, along with mulch and plantings to soften the bold statement of large 4,000- to 6,000-pound boulders. (Yes, they are real boulders.) Our landscape at the show will be simple so that guests who walk through can envision it in their backyards.” –Justin Ferrin

Ireland:

By Landstyle Design & Construction

For their garden’s theme, Bruce Wohlrabe and Margaret Munson were inspired by Ireland’s lush and diverse landscape. “We’re going to have limestone and sand rock formations to match the Irish topography, and of course the Blarney Stone smack dab in the middle. Ireland’s plants are not dissimilar to ours, so we’ll be able to use the same mosses and ferns and make it really lush. That’s what we want to show.” –Margaret Munson

Scotland:

By Mickman Bros

The Mickman Brothers’ garden will channel the lush highlands and lowlands in the birthplace of golf. “When you think of Scotland, you think of its rolling green hills and many golf courses. In our Scottish garden, we’ll have a putting green area, separated by a cobblestone walkway and a pub setting, as well as a patio, chipping box, and a water feature for our nod to Nessie.” –Jake Holter

England:

By Bever Landscape

For their England-themed garden, Jim Bever and Nick Maslowski at Bever Landscape are replicating a regal courtyard. “English gardens, not just the one we’re installing, are linear, formal, and have clean lines and a grandiose feel. We’re going to create one enclosed, lush courtyard with planting beds, formal evergreen, and shrubbery, while incorporating rain curtains, statuary, and synthetic turf for a minimalistic feel.” –Nick Maslowski

Netherlands:

By Biota Landscape

Biota Landscape’s garden will showcase the Dutch people’s outdoor expertise. “The Dutch are known for their ingenuity when it comes to managing water in the canal system. We wanted to highlight that, let people explore the ideas of the tulip fields, forests, and little outdoor cafés. We’re showing how the Dutch manage their available resources and how to incorporate those principles into other people’s gardens, whether it be canals, windmills, or sustainable practices.” –Jim Saybolt

Italy:

By NRD Landscape

Pizza, wine, and community will be the focus of NRD Landscape’s Italian-themed garden. “The Italian culture embraces food as a communal activity, and we want to translate that to what people can do in their backyards with friends and family. We’re tying in Italian tradition with a pizza oven, an outdoor kitchen, a wine bottle feature, imitation cypress trees, and the abundant aroma of rosemary and lavender. Between the scent, wine, and food, it’ll be an Italian retreat!” –Eric Robertson

Greece:

By Holm and Olson

Only at Holm and Olson’s Greece-themed garden can you find souvlaki grilled in a backyard kitchen and drink wine beneath a peristyle. “We were inspired by the Mediterranean seascapes, terrace gardens, and color palette of Greece. We will create a terrace garden with an upper and lower patio space, featuring unique pergolas. We’re bringing in colorful flowers, great patterns, and many different fabrics to create a relaxing, peaceful seaside backyard.” –Dale Eickelberg