Gettin’ Crafty: Pinners Conference Comes to Minneapolis This Weekend

Photo courtesy of Pinners Conference

Have you ever found yourself knee-deep in a Pinterest project, covered in hot glue or fondant, wondering how you got here and wishing the project’s inventor could help you find your way out of this mess? Roxanne Bennett has—so she made it happen. Five years ago, Bennett was looking for a way to connect Pinners (internet slang for those who Pin) and content creators in a fun, non-judgmental environment—because let’s face it, every Pinner has had had at least one Pinterest fail, and it can knock your can-do confidence a bit. She created the Pinners Conference: a two-day event full of blog-worthy classes and pop-up boutiques for every novice and advanced artist, chef, and woodworker. The event, which started in Utah, has expanded to six cities across the U.S. and hits Minneapolis for the first time this weekend. “We were looking for a fun, creative population to expand to, and heard great things about Minneapolis,” Bennett says.

The event will feature 108 workshops on cooking, hair and makeup, sewing, hand-lettering, painting, creating your own blog, and more. And local names are prominent: The Bittercube crew will teach conference-goers how to make creative cocktails, Twin Cities style blogger Jewel Laura will give tutorials on budget shopping, and Jason and Jill Miller of Projects in Person will host classes on building wood serving trays. “With a lot of these classes, you can walk away with a full, completed project, or at least a new skill,” Bennett says.

For those of us who appreciate DIY from a distance, the event will also host some 200 pop-up boutiques, where conference-goers can buy jewelry, art, home décor, clothing, food, candles, and other items from people with online shops. “You get to see these cool things from online shops in person, feel them, and try them on, which you never get to do over the internet,” Bennett says. Most clothing boutiques will bust out changing tents, and beauty and food shops will often give out product samples.

Bennett and her team are offering a special deal for Mpls.St.Paul Magazine readers to celebrate the event’s first year in Minneapolis. Use online code “MSPmag” for BOGO (buy one, get one free) general admission tickets through Saturday,

Pinners Conference, June 22-23, Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S., Mpls., pinnersconference.com

