Garden Party: 5 Creative Container Ideas

Local expert Susan Bachman, president and 5th generation of the family-owned floral, gift, and garden center, will be talking garden trends at Bachman’s Dig Into Spring event on May 3. Here’s a sneak peek at what she’ll be offering.

Tabletop Trends

When entertaining outside, even the smallest potted plants, alone or in clusters, can serve as a stunning centerpiece, says Bachman. “Succulents are hot, hot, hot! Use them as accents to mix in alongside other flowers to add variety of texture.”

Tabletop planters with succulents

Herb Appeal

One in three households is growing food these days, according to the National Gardening Association. Whether you’re looking to toss mint leaves in your mojito or plant a few of your favorite veggies, try these tricks for a successful edible experience. You’ve heard of the three essentials of a container: Thriller, filler, and spiller. “Who says you can’t have a cucumber vine as your ‘thriller,’” says Bachman. Other advice? Keep herbs and edibles close to your kitchen for easy harvesting access. And plant your veggies in a container to optimize full sun.

Planting herbs

Color Is Back

“We’ve seen more vibrant, multiple colors than monochromatic,” says Bachman. “But don’t forget white! It’s an often underused color in the garden, and it brings clarity to the container.”

Three’s a Charm

Trying to transform a corner of your patio? If you have a large area, Bachman suggests grouping multiple pots of different shapes and sizes. “Instead of doing one gigantic container, do a grouping of three,” she says. “You can have a shorter one, a midlevel, and a tall skinny pot so you have a collection.” Add some energy by choosing some distinct blooms and greenery for each container and then tie them all together using a color scheme or accent plant that is repeated in each.

Outdoor planters with flowers

Taste of the Tropics

Bring green plants, like these palms and bromeliads, outside in the summer. They add easy color (and vibe!) to a porch or patio, and they’re great for dressing up graduation parties. Just be mindful of the sun.

Tropical plants

