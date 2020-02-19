From the Sewer Chronicles to a Celebrated Storyteller

× Expand Mike Rowe

While your roles look diverse on paper, storytelling is the common thread that connects them all. Can you share a career moment in which you felt like you were exactly where you were supposed to be? The exact moment it was made crystal clear to me was in 2002 when I was in a sewer shooting a segment for a magazine called Evening Magazine—it turned out to be a precursor for Dirty Jobs. During that shoot, every time I opened my mouth to talk to the camera, I’d get sprayed and spackled or covered in cockroaches. and I ended up getting baptized in a way that made me realize once and for all that I wasn’t going to try to be a host. I was going to let the sewer inspector be the expert. In that moment, Dirty Jobs was born, and after that, I’ve tried to do everything through the lens of an apprentice or guest. I started to defer to the actual experts. People always say Dirty Jobs changed the way cable was programmed, but what it really did was give regular people permission to be themselves.

In Dirty Jobs, you crossed paths with scores of passionate people and observed that very few of them actually “followed their passion” into their current vocation—they found meaning and purpose through that vocation. Right, you get to assign the level of meaning to the days you spend behind your laptop, on a bridge, or in a sewer. I think there’s this idea right now that there’s a path to happiness and job satisfaction and it goes like this: look around, identify the thing that makes you happy, go to school, start interviewing, and then work your way up to that magical place where you’re going to get what you want. Dirty Jobbers followed a different path: they looked around to see where everybody was going and went in the opposite direction. I met people who prospered and were happy and successful, despite all of the optics.

What’s a message that you’d like to reach young people or their folks with when it comes to the stigma of skilled labor? The big push for higher ed happened in the ‘70s, and back then, we did need more people getting four-year degrees. Society stayed focused on that message and through time, unfortunately, this sort of PR campaign for higher ed came at the expense of all other schools—what we heard was that a four-year degree is critical and if you don’t get one, you’re going to end up turning a wrench. Shop classes started to vanish from high schools, the trades became a cautionary tale, and stereotypes began to pop up all over the place. Blue collar and white collar are two sides of the same coin, but we separated them. I started the mikeroweWORKS Foundation to make a more persuasive case for good jobs that don’t require a four-year degree. We’ve been around for 11 years and have awarded $5.5M in work ethic scholarships for people who need a skill, who want a skill, and for whom college just wasn’t an option.

The Home + Garden Show serves as a source of inspiration for homeowners, but it’s also comprised of a coalition of people whose careers are largely rooted in—or adjacent to—skilled labor. What are some ways that people can actively support the trades? It all comes down to appreciation. If you fundamentally appreciate the miracles of modern plumbing, smooth roads, or electricity, then you’re probably not going to be the person who blows your horn at a construction worker. There are 330 million people who rely on a skilled workforce. What percentage of people truly understand that? My guess is, until the power goes out, very few do. So you can help the general perceptions by being aware of just how much you rely. Check yourself and be realistic about your expectations. If you want the power back on, you can either become an electrician or you’re going to have to wait for somebody to fix it for you—a person who’s waiting for civilization to happen around you.

When it comes to the dirty jobs within the home, when do you know to call for help versus tackling a project on your own? It was Clint Eastwood in one of the Dirty Harry movies who said that “a man has got to know his limitations.” I know mine, and frankly, it comes down to cost-benefit for me. Could I figure out how to replace these two rotten pieces of mahogany on my deck? Sure, I could go to the lumber store, get two pieces cut, stain them, and spend a day or two taking out the old stuff and putting in the new. But an expert can come out and get the job done in two to three hours. At this point in my life, I’m basically staying in my own lane.

You’re 60-plus episodes deep with Returning the Favor, your Facebook Watch series; recently released your first book, The Way I Heard It; and have recorded over 140 episodes [at press time] of your The Way I Heard It podcast. What’s next for Mike Rowe? There’s always more to be done. I end where we began though—relationships and TV shows and books come and go, but fundamentally, I’m just a curious guy with access and a small camera crew and permission to satisfy those curiosities. By and large, whatever’s next is another version of everything I’ve done in the last 20 years. Dirty Jobs was kind of a miscalculation, and the foundation that came out of that turned out to be something that became more and more important. If you showed me a snapshot of “future me” 20 years ago, I probably would’ve fainted. I’m still the same guy, and I’m having a ball.