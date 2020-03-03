× Expand Photo by Nedgis Chair by Staircase Look for shapely silhouettes in architecture and furnishings to make defined style statements, sometimes in striking contrast with each other.

Today’s social media has us cycling through trends faster than you can say “shiplap.” Even the mere mention of the T-word can elicit eye rolls, especially in the world of home and design, as if we change how we live according to what’s trending for a season. Still, our homes are always evolving, just as our lifestyles and life stages shift and change. Knowing where the currents are moving can inspire fresh ideas for reimagining or reshaping where you live.

Kendra Lewis, managing partner at C360 Consulting in Minneapolis, puts her work as a trend forecaster this way: “I’m an observer, a researcher, an analyzer, a connector, translator, and synthesizer,” she says. “I have one foot in the now and one in the future.” In our Forecast 2020, Lewis identifies three design themes for the year ahead. “I look for longevity,” Lewis adds. “To keep it classic, especially with furniture, add color and pattern with smaller accessories, and layer with the seasons.”

To illustrate Lewis’s themes, we paired products and local places with each of the looks. Among her findings, Lewis notes shifts toward more simplicity, relaxation, and modern style, but that doesn’t mean high contrast and drama are things of the past. “Soft luxury has an element of femininity and layers onto traditional with a contrast of deep mystical colors and pale pastel hues.”

New Nordic

Hygge. Lagom. Ikigai. Minnesotans are more than familiar with the ideas of creating a soothing home. Increasingly, new offerings of Scandinavian home goods are influenced by Japanese design. “New Nordic embraces an Eastern philosophy of serenity,” Lewis says. Called Scandinese or Japanordic, it’s the fusion of these design worlds that seeks a sense of well-being. Color palettes incorporating misty, muted shades of pink and light green are warmed with natural woods and textures. Simple lines define furniture and accessories. Traditional crafts, such as quilting and woodworking, draw on heritage techniques to create designs that are new again.

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Cloudberry Living Scandinavian + Japanese A blend of striking shapes and light and airy hues. Find the look: Forage Modern Workshop, Ūmei, The Foundry Home Goods, ROAM Furniture & Lighting, and Danish Teak Classics, all in Minneapolis. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Cloudberry Living Heirloom Modern Handcrafted goods like quilts and tea towels are minimal and graphic. Coal tea towel ($30), by Louise Gray, louisegray.com × 3 of 5 Expand Simple Silhouette A marriage of Japanese artistry and Scandinavian practicality. Birdhouse clock ($280), by Yuichi Nara for Lemnos, from Ūmei, 903 N. 5th St., Mpls., 612-239-0056 × 4 of 5 Expand Monochrome Graphic Playful patterns are sophisticated in subtle colorways. Cat’s Meow wallpaper in gray ($65/tile), from Hygge & West, hyggeandwest.com × 5 of 5 Expand Pale Wood White oak, birch, and larch wood, largely incorporated as cabinets and flooring, take shape in furniture. White matte lacquered oak rocker ($3,000), by Mater, from ROAM Furniture & Lighting, 2914 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-377-6465 Prev Next

A Modern Mix

Embrace new and old with a mix of classic architecture and modern motifs. This look marries luxe and livable, with contrasts of textures, colors, and silhouettes. Examples include a house in Lowry Hill rich in millwork yet furnished with mid-century pieces and a ’50s ranch in Golden Valley made personal with antiques and vibrant art. “Soft luxury and industrial influences are prevalent in the North Loop and St. Anthony Main residential lofts and in restaurants like Tullibee (at the Hewing Hotel), Cafe Alma, and Burch Restaurant,” Lewis says.

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Delightfull Opposites Attract A sleek light fixture and a spare space provide visual tension with the decadent bed and ornate architecture. Find the look: Black Walnut Bakery and Show & Tell in Minneapolis; Retro Wanderlust in Hopkins. × 2 of 5 Expand Luxe Lighting Capiz shells strung on a gold base are a modern take on the traditional silhouette. Ellison chandelier ($3,267), by Wildwood, from AJ Maison, IMS, Ste. 308, 612-339-1747, aj-maison.com × 3 of 5 Expand Going Glam Kelly Wearstler’s gold and black lines on emerald green convey an art deco vibe. Jubilee wallpaper (to the trade), by Lee Jofa, from Kravet, IMS, Ste. 222, Mpls., 612-321-9122, kravet.com × 4 of 5 Expand Refined Rustic The look of wood, recast in swanky, sophisticated furniture. Frank cabinet (to the trade), also from Kravet. × 5 of 5 Expand Richly Textured Dramatically dark colors, channel-back detailing, and textural velvet combine on a classic modernist frame. Goodwin sofa in Vance indigo velvet ($1,899), from Room & Board, 7010 France Ave. S., Edina, roomandboard.com Prev Next

Note: Products listed as “to the trade” are available through the help of a design professional. For more information, call International Market Square (IMS) concierge at 612-338-6250.

Urban Garden

Nature—verdant, leafy, and natural—knows no boundaries with eco-friendly, rustic, and organic furnishings. Modern revivals of furniture and accessories are elevated beyond the expected with new shapes, colors, patterns, and materials. Carve out a niche, or remake a room into a relaxing retreat whether in town or country. “It’s back to nature, but with an updated cabin vibe,” Lewis says.