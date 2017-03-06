Forces of Nature

× Expand Nature-inspired products for your home

The dramatic florals that hit runways and our homes last year are giving way to an earthier side of the great outdoors. Nature is being objectified in modern interpretations (hello, Texas tumbleweed chandelier) to bring rustic warmth indoors on everything from wallpapers and tiles to side tables and light fixtures.

No. 1

Inspired by Indian Chintz wall hangings from the 1600s, this wallpaper’s modern mix of flowers, animals, and botanical patterns has graphic impact. Foret paper ($190/roll), by Julia Rothman, available through Hygge & West, hyggeandwest.com

No. 2

Sneak natural finds into places where function is the primary purpose—this Woodland Vista Hook made from cast brass adds the right amount of character to a mudroom or bath. Hook ($20), from Anthropologie, several metro locations, anthropologie.com

No. 3

The juxtaposition of the light linen shade with a recycled wooden base means it can work in a cozy bedroom or on a sleek desk. Structure table lamp ($320), by Currey & Co., available through Gabberts, Galleria, 952-927-1500, gabberts.com

No. 4

Graphic ceramic tiles inspired by the natural wood combine style with durability. NooN tile in Daylight ($11.49/square foot), by Mirage USA, available through Minnesota TIle & Stone, several metro locations, mntile.com

No. 5

Bold and brazen, this natural iron and brass ceiling fixture—made to resemble a Texan tumbleweed—looks as good off as it does on. Brazos chandelier ($2,700), available through Filament Lighting and Home, 5023 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-926-5007, filamentlighting.com

No. 6

The melding of midcentury lines with this rocker’s natural materials (available in walnut, oak, and ash) is a sleek alternative to expected heavy rustic furniture. Buttercup Rocking Chair ($899), from Blu Dot Outlet & Showroom, 1323 NE Tyler St., Mpls., 612-354-7964, bludot.com

No. 7

Forget sleek and chic. Rough, fresh-from-nature finishes like this driftwood stick table base add character to a room. Table base ($829), by Palecek, available through Francis King Ltd., IMS, 612-604-0033, francisking.com

No. 8

Add earthiness to your home with an accent pillow or draperies crafted from rich, nature-inspired fabrics. Branch Out (starting at $77/yard, from Kravet, Inc., IMS, 612-321-9122, kravet.com; Capulet (price available upon request), by Weitzner, available through Martha O’Hara Interiors, 9950 Wayzata Blvd., Mpls., 952-908-3150, oharainteriors.com; Vedute (starting at $214 yard), by Osborne & Little, available through Scherping Westphal, IMS, 612-822-2700, scherpingwestphal.com