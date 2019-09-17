Force of Nature

× Expand Photographs by Ann Wood Ann Wood

Ann Wood has had an intense couple of years. She gained more than 120,000 Instagram followers, Country Living named her one of the country’s “most creative,” and in July, she landed several spreads in Martha Stewart Living, which she says was a “highlight of my whole life.” All the buzz isn’t because she’s new to art. In fact, Wood, 58, has always been creative, even as a kid in rural Iowa. “Growing up, I got so excited about a new issue of Town & Country,” she says. “I could dream about the world outside of our little farm.”

For most of her career, Wood was known on the fine-craft circuit for the painted kinetic sculptures she made with her artist-collaborator-husband, Dean Lucker. But after her father died in 2014, Wood says that for the first time, “creating art felt hollow.”

In her grief, Wood started building delicate sculptures using paper, wire, acrylic paints, and micro-tip embroidery scissors. The objects she created—butterflies, flowers, feathers, and fruit—expressed the fleeting fragility of life in all its beauty and decay. A delicate paper peach might have gentle bruises, the leaves on a hydrangea might be yellowed or appear to be gently chewed by insects. Says Wood: “It’s a kind of flora taxidermy, the preservation of a moment in time.”

At first, Wood placed these objects in antique-like specimen boxes or under Victorian glass cloches. One Instagram follower suggested the glass felt like a barrier, and that observation helped Wood germinate a new concept: to free the objects from their curio cabinets and hang them on her studio wall. Almost immediately, Wood was smitten with the way the ripe forms danced off one another. She now has 250-some objects arranged in a 20-by-10-foot display. Her quest is to someday exhibit this wall-sized garden at a museum.

Ann Wood’s studio is only open by appointment; Northrup King Building, 1500 NE Jackson St., Studio 450, Mpls., 651-319-1429, woodlucker.com, @woodlucker