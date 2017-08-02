How To: Field-to-Vase Floral Arrangements

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Terry Brennan | Styling by Christine Hoffman A backdrop of garlic mustard and lady’s mantle set up the bright peonies and blue baptisia. Use greens in varying shades and textures as the base, says Christine Hoffman, owner of Foxglove and Twin Cities Flower Exchange. “Layer in color with smaller blooms and taller stems, then add the big blooms for the final zing.” × 2 of 3 Expand This airy bouquet contains mock orange, raspberry foliage, and spirea. “In every season, it’s easy to source a green and white arrangement from your yard or garden,” Hoffman says. “Keeping a tight color palette makes it easier.” Nothing blooming? “Go for all green, using unusual cuts—think hosta leaves, shrub foliage, or grasses—for variety and texture.” × 3 of 3 Expand Used in these arrangements: 1. Spirea 2. Queen Anne's Lace 3. Double Mock Orange 4. Garlic Mustard 5. Raspberry 6. Foliage 7. Peony 8. Pennycress 9. Horestail 10. Lady's Mantle 11. Mock Orange 12. Baptisia Prev Next

This summer, Hoffman launched the Twin Cities Flower Exchange, the first all-local, chemical-free wholesale flower market in the U.S., and one of only a handful of American-grown wholesale markets in the nation. (Retail customers can find these blooms through Foxglove pop-up events and markets. See the schedule at foxglovemarket.com/gatherings.) “Seasonality is an engaging way to connect to the natural world, to our environment, and to ourselves,” Hoffman says. “Appreciating what grows here—in the garden, the woods, the prairies (or the ditches!)—and learning about their bloom times and life cycles tunes us into the seasons.” Like the local food movement, slow flowers are gaining in popularity as an alternative to flowers grown overseas that have added chemicals and preservatives so they can be shipped long distances. Hoffman, who works with 24 flower farmers in the area, says there’s no compromise in the end result of her native flowers or arrangements. “I still hold those fresh-picked blooms as the standard for what flowers should be—by working with what is in season and mixing in unexpected elements like fern leaves, fresh herbs, or shrub trimmings.”

Late Summer Seasonals to Try: