Introducing the St. Louis Park Design District

× Expand Illustration by Ashley Mary

There’s power in numbers: Five home furnishings retailers sprinkled along Excelsior Boulevard in St. Louis Park have teamed up to form the St. Louis Park Design District. It starts near Highway 100 at Miracle Mile with Woody’s Furniture and spans several blocks east to Traditions Classic Home Furnishings with Ciel Loft & Home, Navab Brothers Oriental Rug Company and Habitation in between.

Because Excelsior Boulevard tends not to be a strolling sort of street, these independent retailers hope to draw attention to the many home resources within close proximity. They’ll kick off their partnership with a Design District Open House on Thursday, Feb. 9, 4 to 7 p.m. Participating stores will serve appetizers and drinks. Get a card stamped at all five stores before 7 p.m. to be entered into a drawing for $1,000 in store credit. For design inspiration and information on future events, follow Design District St. Louis Park on Facebook and @designdistrictslp on Instagram.