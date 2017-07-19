Home Tour: An East Isles Condo with Scandinavian Decor

× 1 of 9 Expand Photos by Josh Grubbs | Styling by Lisa Evidon The 1950s wallpaper by Finnish designer Birger Kaipiainen is balanced by the equally stunning glass chandelier by Italian designer Angelo Mangiarotti. × 2 of 9 Expand Bleu and Barkley on her terrace. × 3 of 9 Expand The red Ikea cabinet holds Bleu’s book collection, which includes favorites like Hans Wegner’s Just One Good Chair. The wooden house and toys inside are part of the MiO Collection that Bleu developed at Manhattan Toy. × 4 of 9 Expand The guest room doubles as Bleu’s at-home art studio. × 5 of 9 Expand A vintage Hans Wegner Wishbone chair and a blanket from Scotland in a corner of her bedroom. × 6 of 9 Expand The folkloric wallpaper by Hygge & West tells a story, which seems appropriate for a modern toy maker’s bedroom. The Blu Dot bed and Røros Tweed blanket contrast with pink-trimmed Kate Spade pillowcases. × 7 of 9 Expand Bleu found the vintage rosewood vanity desk at Danish Teak Classics. × 8 of 9 Expand Bleu and Barkley take a ride in the 12-foot-long Adirondack Guide Boat made in Vermont. × 9 of 9 Expand The Claridge in East Isles was built in the 1920s. Prev Next

Although you’ve traveled the world throughout your career and now as creative director at Manhattan Toy Company, you’ve mentioned that your East Isles home is one of your favorite places to be. Why?

The truth is, many things I like to do are close to home. I often walk to one of the neighborhood spots for dinner or just wine, maybe head to the lake for sunset, I walk Barkley, my half Havanese, half Maltese pup, walk to get groceries. . . . In the second half of my 50s, I pushed the reset button on my life. I eliminated all nonessential possessions. I run a tidy ship, everything has a purpose, no room for regrets.

How long have you lived here at The Claridge?

Two years. I had lived in the neighborhood before, and really missed the mix of urban energy plus serene lake life. There are few places where both exist within a few blocks of each other.

How did you approach the design of your place?

I wanted a space that was completely mine! I wanted to come home to colors and patterns that pleased me, textures that were comforting, objects I never tire of. In other words, no compromises!

Is it a coincidence that your last name is Bleu?

I do love blue—I tend to look at my life in stages, and symbolic gestures appeal to me.

What are your design inspirations?

I have an affinity for the beauty and simplicity of Scandinavian and Japanese design. I also admire the French style of confidently mixing periods and styles.

You like to collect Røros Tweed blankets and Danish chairs, I understand.

When my kids were little [Bleu has two grown children: her daughter is an architect out East, and her son is a gemologist in Minneapolis], we took a family road trip out West and toured a museum that contained artist Joseph Sharp’s painting cabin. I fell in love with the vegetable-dyed trade blankets, Roycroft Furniture, the sturdy trestle table—quality pieces that served a purpose. I’ve tried to create this idea of essential living in my own style.

What is the story of that fabulous light fixture in the dining room?

I have a little blue chandelier that has traveled with me, and I was planning to put it in the dining room to replace the cheap knockoff that was left by the previous owner. Then I looked a little closer. . . . After a bit of research, it was clear that this was not a knockoff but the real design. The blue chandelier is now in the hall.

What do you typically work on in your home studio space?

I am a bit of an undisciplined painter, but when inspiration strikes, I can get lost for days. Most recently, I painted images of bunnies, flowers, butterflies, and bugs that were used to create the image featured on the cover of our new [Manhattan Toy] catalog.

If we were to stop by on a Saturday evening in the summer, what might you be doing?

You’ll find me on the terrace, Django Reinhardt playing in the background, a little rosé at hand, a light breeze on my face, wondering how I ever got so lucky.