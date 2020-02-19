DIY Your Career

× Expand Woman working a table saw

As you navigate the decorated paths at the show, gleefully taking notes and snapping pix of all the latest in home and garden inspo, riddle yourself this: If you enjoy Do-It-Yourself projects in your home, why not make it your career? Hennepin Technical College (HTC), alongside industry building partner EPS Homes, wants showgoers to consider what happens between its walls on an everyday basis at this year’s Try a Trade exhibit.

HTC will be providing hands-on demonstrations of the critical role that the trades play in the homebuilding sectors. More specifically, “We will have cutaway examples showing how plumbing and HVAC systems work, as well as what goes into the framing of your home,” says Lisa Kiava of HTC. In addition to plumbing and HVAC, featured trades on display will include carpentry and landscape design, she says.

EPS Homes will be providing the booth structure with design and construction influenced by HTC students in an effort to showcase their learnings and collective talents. Students will be taking questions from the public as well as discussing career opportunities within the trades.

“We believe greatly in the trades and work with institutions [like HTC] to help increase our own workforce,” says Lee Bergum of EPS Homes. “[It’s important to] support trade schools as well as local trades in an effort to understand the true shortage of tradespeople.”

HTC sees a lot of students looking into a career change or a new skill set, enrolling part-time as they continue to work. “Regionally, employers are requiring their workforce to have some type of formal training, whether a certificate, diploma, or two-year degree,” says Kiava. Some programs can be completed in as little as six months.