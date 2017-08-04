DIY: Staghorn Ferns

Once popular in the ’70s and perennially growing on trees all over Florida, the staghorn fern is quickly becoming the new Instagram darling of houseplant-loving millennials. The fern is actually an epiphyte (air plant) and gets its name from its flat, antler-like fronds. Scott Endres, co-owner of Tangletown Gardens, recently began selling staghorn ferns mounted on cedar blocks in his Minneapolis garden store. He likens the recent surge in its popularity to the resurgence in string art (which, by the way, he also sells in his shop). “Sometimes you’re happy when trends go away and some you celebrate when they’re back because they’re awesome,” Endres says of the mounts. Mounting the fern and hanging it vertically at home “mimics their natural environment because they grow in the crooks of trees,” he says. Caring for the fern mounts requires a weekly 10- to 20-minute dunk into a tub of water. “It’s an instantly beautiful plant that only gets prettier with time.”

MAKE IT YOURSELF

Materials

Fishing wire

Hammer

Nails

Sphagnum moss

Piece of wood

Eye hooks or a picture hanger

Staghorn fern

Directions

× 1 of 5 Expand 1. Attach the eye hooks and fishing wire to the back of the wood to form a hanger. × 2 of 5 Expand 2. Hammer a circle of nails about 1-inch wider in diameter than the plant’s nursery pot. Leave about 1/4-inch between the board and each nail head. × 3 of 5 Expand 3. Pull the fern from the container and remove about half of the dirt from the roots. × 4 of 5 Expand 4. Place the plant in the center of the nails 5. Wrap damp sphagnum moss around the base of the plant to completely cover the roots. × 5 of 5 Expand 6. Tie a square knot with the fishing line around one of the nails, then crisscross the wire under the leaves and over the moss mound to the other nails (as you would in string art). Then tie the line off by making a knot on another nail after the root ball is secure. Prev Next

Staghorn mount DIY kits ($25, plus the cost of the fern); DIY staghorn workshop ($45), from 6–8 pm, Aug. 14, at Tangletown Gardens, 5353 Nicollet Ave. S., Mpls., 612-822-4769, tangletowngardens.com