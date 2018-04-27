Dig Into This Twin Cities Greenhouse Guide

× Expand Lyndale Greenhouse Courtesy of Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery

Gertens Greenhouse

This store has everything from birdbaths to bagged mulch and a variety of plants and patio furniture. They also carry plenty of tools and lawn care products to keep your garden and yard in great shape. Two classes are happening on April 28: a turf workshop and a class on vegetable gardening. Check their website for more information and other upcoming events. 5500 Blaine Ave., Inver Grove Heights, 651-450-1501, gertens.com

Leitner’s Garden Center

Offering plants from local and independently-owned growers, this nursery is the perfect stop for all of your floral needs and gardening advice. Be sure to check out their potting department for custom plant potting or their floral design shop for stunning centerpieces and bouquets. 945 Randolph Ave., St. Paul, 651-291-2655, leitnersstpaul.com

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery

For over 100 years, Lynde has been growing a variety of flowers, including Easter Lilies and Poinsettias. In addition to their array of plants, they offer landscaping services to fit your personal taste. Drop in anytime on April 27–29 to celebrate Arbor Day with Lynde’s Customer Appreciation Weekend. Then on April 30, stop by to make-and-take your own succulent plant. No registration necessary. Visit their website for more details and other upcoming events. 9293 Pineview Lane, Maple Grove, 763-420-4400, lyndegreenhouse.com

Mother Earth Gardens

Head over to one of Mother Earth’s two locations to browse flowers for your home or garden. They also offer services such as garden coaching and maintenance for those who are new to gardening or just wanting a little extra help. More information can be found on their website. 2318 NE Lowry Ave., Mpls., 612-789-0796 (Northeast); 3738 42nd Ave. S., Mpls., 612-724-2296 (Longfellow), motherearthgarden.com

Pletschers’ Greenhouses Inc

This family-owned greenhouse has been in operation since 1920. Stop by Pletschers’ open house on April 29 to celebrate the arrival of spring. With annuals, perennials, trees, and custom floral arrangements, there is sure to be something to brighten up any garden or home. 641 Old Highway 8 SW, New Brighton, 651-633-6666, pletschers.com

Tangletown Gardens

Celebrate Arbor Day open house-style at Tangletown by browsing their variety of trees and getting expert advice on planting and tree care. Don’t forget to check out their flowers, gardening tools, and home décor. They also sell koi fish for those who are wanting to incorporate a koi pond. Visit their website to find more upcoming events and open houses. 5353 Nicollet Ave. S., Mpls., 612-822-4769, tangletowngardens.com

Tonkadale

Herbs, tropical plants, and succulents are just a few of the things that can be found at this shop. Tonkadale is also a great resource for those looking to create their own miniature fairy garden.3739 Tonkawood Rd., Minnetonka, 952-938-6480, tonkadale.com