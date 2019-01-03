Carved in Stone: A Q&A with Jeff Devlin of 'Stone House Revival'

× Expand via Jeff Devlin Jeff Devlin of Stone House Revival

The ability to modernize a two-century old home without removing its “period character” is a delicate balancing act—one that requires mad skills but also some strong intuition. How did your background lead you here? I always liked working with my hands but I officially caught the bug when I was around 15 years old watching This Old House on Saturday mornings. That’s around the time I started fiddling around with carpentry. I never went to college, but I always held other jobs while doing various carpentry work in the background. In my early 20s, I met a mutual friend who was leaving for Colorado the very next week for a ski tour and asked me to film it, knowing I was an extreme winter sports enthusiast. Before I knew it, I began working as a cameraman for ESPN, traveling cross-country for eight years. It was a freelance job so when I wasn’t working, I would be building furniture and working on old homes. I got the best of both worlds!

Have you always taken a liking to colonial history, or is that something that came with the territory? I didn’t pay attention to history when I was a kid, so it’s something that came with time. It wasn’t alive to me just yet because … it wasn’t real yet. When I started in the carpentry world, I’d find myself looking at a piece of trim, wondering how it was made and then I would go and try to recreate it. I began experimenting with old tools which led me down a rabbit hole to want to learn more. Now I can’t even look at a house without imagining its story. American history is rich with stories, battles, and strategy, and you learn that architecture, tools, and craftsmanship vary from state to state because of all that.

You’re filming the third season of Stone House Revival—have you had any teachable moments along the way? The special moments are almost always about the homeowners more so than the house itself. There was one episode where we were charged with updating a kitchen, but had to find a way to give it an “older” essence like the rest of the house. I wanted to handcraft a set of four stools for the center island without the aid of power tools. Building anything by hand, for the record, takes a lot of time—and being the host of the show means I have a finite amount of time to put it all together. From start to finish, it probably took me about 30-plus hours. I was very unsure about how it was all going to turn out—kind of winging it, really!—but in the end I was pleasantly surprised by the outcome.

What advice do you have for homeowners who just closed the deal on a period property?When you find “the one,” it’s easy to visualize the changes you think it needs—which walls should be painted, which rooms need hardwood floors, how quickly you can get the electrical panel replaced. But we look at homes emotionally, so the advice I would give is to sit down with your thoughts, and take your time. Many people move into their houses and want to do everything right away. You may be living in it, but you don’t know how to live in it yet. Figure out if you’ll need a larger bathroom, budget for a specific model, and save your money. The best feeling is being empowered with that nest egg and a renovation plan in place.

A new year means new remodeling and decorating trends. Which ones will be leading the way? Trends change—by definition, it means they come and go. Shag carpeting and pink bathroom tiles were trends that didn’t age well with time. In our current Pinterest world, we get overwhelmed by how much is out there. When you’re remodeling, take 10 steps backward and keep it simple. Instead of painting your kitchen cabinets blue, since a lot of people are doing that right now, ask yourself what you can do to accessorize them. There are interior designers out there, certified kitchen and bath specialists, that can help guide your decisions. Then there’s CAD [house plan software] that will show you what the room will look like before you gut it out. You see exactly what you’re getting, it’s an insurance policy—you can even pick out fixtures, wall colors, and see what rooms look like during daytime and nighttime.