Designer Bria Hammel to Launch Kid-Friendly Home Furnishings Line

Photos by Caitlin Abrams Designer Bria Hammel Samples and inspiration for Hammel's new line, Brooke & Lou. Wallpaper from the upcoming collection.

Just six years ago, Bria Hammel launched her interior design business, employing a single assistant. Today, she and her staff of 12 are busy with projects that take them from their studio near St. Paul to Baltimore to Arizona, and places in between. In August, Hammel is launching her own home furnishings line, named after her two kids, called Brooke & Lou. “Clients frequently ask for pieces that can withstand muddy little feet and spilled red wine,” she says. “We kept thinking, ‘We need to make this more accessible for people!’” The collection of “life-friendly” products will include upholstered furniture, case goods, accessories, wallpapers, and pillows, all designed with “a fresh take on traditional preppy style.” Hammel says design inspiration for the line comes from being a native Texan. “I have always had an affinity for southern style,” she says. “There is something so welcoming in a bright, cheerful southern home, and you can definitely see this influence in each product we are offering.”

A Few Favorites from Bria Hammel's Design Projects:

Coastal prep "I would say my personal style is a mix of coastal, preppy, and cottage," Hammel notes. This powder room is an example. Follower favorite A black-and-white entry is one of the most "liked" projects by her 45,000-plus Instagram followers. Pretty and practical The fabric on these bar stools is life-friendly, Hammel says."You can spill spaghetti, and it will come right off."

