You’ve seen deck designers go toe-to-toe on HGTV—and now we have our very own competition at the Home + Garden Show.

TimberTech, a company that features cutting-edge wood-alternative decking material, is sponsoring the event. Jim Shull of TimberTech says, “We are hosting these contractors because they are four of the top decking-focused contractors in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market. These four builders are doing everything from deck-and-rail projects to three- and four-season porches to really enable homeowners to enjoy these outdoor living spaces year-round.”

To that end, Deck City, dREamodel, Infinite Decks, and PHI Decks will compete for the title of Deck Wars Champion 2020.

“I want to bring the high-end flair,” says Mark King of Infinite Decks, whose company specializes in low-maintenance, high-end designs. He plans to show off the curved and bent designs that are Infinite Decks’ specialty. “My plan is making the ultimate infinite backyard. Not just a deck: but including outdoor features like fire, water, audio, an outdoor kitchen, and landscaping.”

Jon Brennhofer of dREamodel says that all of his team’s designs take into account maximizing all the outdoor living space, not just the decking itself—and bringing the inside out. “What’s unique about Minneapolis is that our outdoor time is so short, so we put a really big emphasis on it. The expense people put into their outdoor space to enjoy it has increased significantly in the last few years.”

“Casual modern” is the catchphrase for PHI Decks’ early designs. Tim Brown says it’ll be constructing a three-season porch with a deck to show how to extend the outdoor season. “We’ll use real clean lines and make it fairly simple, but warm and inviting. We’re planning some retractable screens, vinyl sliding screen windows, an outdoor fireplace, and curved and straight deck boards.”

And Chris Tackaberry of Deck City says he’s ready to bring his team’s artisan A-game. “It’s more than just putting deck boards down,” he explains. “It’s an experience and a lifestyle.” Driving his design is thinking about a homeowner’s full range of experiences and needs, not just adding bells and whistles indiscriminately. “We work ahead of the curve and always put first the things we can do as a business to improve relationships with clients,” he says.

As for TimberTech, watch out for new products in 2020: it’s working toward offering 99 percent green building products. Shull says, “Instead of working and maintaining your outdoor living space, you can truly live on it and enjoy it.”