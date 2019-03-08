Curated Clay

× Expand Converted Clay

It’s clay time. More than 6,000 art educators, professional and hobbyist artists, and museum curators from across the globe will congregate in Minneapolis during the last week in March for Claytopia, the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts’ annual conference. Most events are at the Minneapolis Convention Center, but coffee shops, galleries, universities, and breweries across the Twin Cities (and as far as Red Wing!) will also host exhibitions. While you may not be able to attend all 100-plus events, we’ve rounded up a few not to miss. nceca.net

Heroines, Hops, and Hounds

Who says pilsners and steins must be made of glass? Minnesota Women Ceramic Artists will host an exhibition of artists’ finest drinking glasses—made out of clay. Sip your way through Lakes & Legends as you shop the creations. Dogs welcome! On view March 24–30. Lakes & Legends Brewing Co., 1368 LaSalle Ave., Mpls., lakesandlegends.com

Northern Clay Center Exhibitions

As you’d expect, Northern Clay Center will be buzzing during Claytopia. Stop by to meet some of NCC’s talented troupe and see a variety of local work. NCC’s studio artists will showcase their own ceramic work, plus host exhibitions for local and national contemporary artists. Dates vary per exhibition. Northern Clay Center, 2424 Franklin Ave. E., Mpls., northernclaycenter.org

Response

The American Swedish Institute will exhibit ceramics with a focus on climate change. Local artists are creating new pieces that are in response to environmental impact in the art industry. On view March 23–May 5. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Mpls., asimn.org