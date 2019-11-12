How to Host the Ultimate Friendsgiving

× Expand Photographs by Jennifer Kamrath/Sage E Imagery Creekwood Hill

Just a week into November, design blogger Lea Johnson of Creekwood Hill kicked off the season by hosting her first friendsgiving. “I wanted to bring together all of the women that I admire—creators, artists, business owners, and all-around badasses,” Lea says.

But it wasn’t enough for the guests to show up with a bottle of wine, each one of these “givers, doers, and real deals,” Lea says, wanted to contribute her skills to the evening. Lea set the table with vintage modern pieces that she curates for her online shop. Then, as each of her friends arrived to the late-afternoon event, guests added another dimension to the scene. Foraged botanical centerpieces took shape as batched cocktails and mocktails were made. Candles were lit as guests built the charcuterie board. Handmade gifts (including beeswax taper candles) were given to each guest.

“There was never a quiet moment,” Lea says. “We all shared ideas and plans and events going on in our lives, and everyone left with hearts full and refreshed.”

Lea Johnson’s Tips for Holiday Gatherings

Curate the guest list. “The hardest part was determining how many people could fit into my tiny house, so I dug deep and thought about the women who have directly impacted me, and who are inspiring and uplifting and never afraid to walk through life with arms and hands wide open,” Lea says.

Timing is important. Late afternoon, mid-week gatherings are typically more convenient for guests who work during the day. Lea’s friendsgiving started at about 3 p.m. on a Wednesday and wrapped by 7 p.m.

Set a seasonal theme. “I wanted the feeling to be warm, and enveloping and safe and casual,” Lea says. The menu and setting reflected the autumnal season.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help. “All my friends wanted to jump in and contribute; one would say, ‘This is what I’m good at,’ and another, ‘How can I help?’”

Think and make ahead. “I had the house cleaned the day before, and I made the soup the morning of so it was simmering on the stove as people rolled in,” Lea says.

The Guest List

Host: Lea Johnson of creekwoodhill.com

Erin Francois of francoisetmoi.com

Alyssa Gerve of project-remodel.com

Mercedes Austin of mercurymosaics.com

Kelly Bollis of mavenstyling.com

Jennifer Kamrath of sageeimagery.com

Morgan Molitor of construction2style.com

The Menu

Spiced Cider Cocktail

Charcuterie Board

Beet Salad

Harvest Carrot Soup

Harvest Pumpkin Chocolate Cake (from brimrestaurant.com)

For recipes, how-tos, and behind-the-scenes photos, check out Lea’s blog post.