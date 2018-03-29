Coming Soon: Madre Cacti Co. in Northeast

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Madre Cacti Co.

There’s some southwest growing on a corner in Northeast Minneapolis, and beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, you’re invited to swing by for a first look. Erik Hamline is opening Madre Cacti Co., his new shop brimming with more than 300 cacti he personally picked up earlier this month from growers in Arizona and Northern Mexico.

The plants vary in size, style, and type and represent an inventory unique to the Twin Cities and upper Midwest region.

Hamline’s timing is right on trend: Houseplant-loving Millennials like the spiny succulents for its sculptural looks and easy-care maintenance. As a motif, cactus is also a favorite for fashion and interior designers, spiking the once popular pineapple off of its top hot spot. But for Hamline, who previously owned a graphic design and print business, his plant passion has deeper roots. “I’ve been into growing cactus for a long time,” he says. “I had a lot of cactus in the front window of my print shop, and people would always ask about them and where I got them, so when I was thinking about changing my business last year, this idea came up.”

× Expand Erik Hamline of Madre Cacti Co. Erik Hamline

Earlier this month, Hamline drove his cargo van out west, stopping at growers and private collectors he’d researched online to curate the collection that includes native varieties from Peru and Bolivia. In addition to the retail shop, Hamline is building a service business with restaurants and design studios that want to incorporate cactus as décor and with private collectors starting an interior garden. “I’m curious to see what happens—Minneapolis seems really receptive to new things,” he says.

But if prickly pears aren’t your thing, you might like the shop’s wares like the smooth unglazed Mexican terra-cotta pots, cowhide gloves, or the Japanese potting tools. Oddly though, there’s one item Hamline uses often but doesn’t stock: tweezers. 2201 Second St. NE., Mpls., madrecacti.com

