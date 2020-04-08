Color and Confidence

× Expand Foyer Christian Lacroix’s Butterfly Parade wallpaper greets guests and sets the tone for an unexpected take on traditional style throughout.

Two years ago, Elissa Bean bought a traditional home in the Country Club neighborhood of Edina for herself and her children, just a stone’s throw from her gift shop, Bean + Ro, and photography business, Little Bean Photography.

“It was a blank palette,” she says, and she began updating right away to infuse the space with her spirited style.

She partnered with a skiing pal, Sarah Randolph of Sarah Randolph Interior Design, because she says she thought Randolph would be able to handle her verve: “I like more eclectic, colorful palettes, and she knows I own a shop and have enough design savvy to be dangerous—but that I’m not a designer,” Bean says.

Creative ideas starting flying in all directions, but they started at the beginning: the front entry. “I loved the concept of the vestibule. It’s a magical part of a house,” Randolph says.

They papered it with Christian Lacroix’s exuberant Butterfly Parade, a nearly 3D mélange of butterflies of all types and art styles. “It was the catalyst for having bright, fun pops of colors throughout the rest of the house,” Randolph says. Then through the door, another bold decision: Schumacher’s Baxter Stripe black-and-white wallpaper in Carbon down the hall. “The structure and simplicity were the perfect counterbalance to the whimsical butterflies, but it was such a fantastic, bold punch,” Randolph says. It sets the tone for the rest of the house, which features an eclectic mix of bright color and boisterous but sophisticated pattern from Schumacher and John Derian for Designers Guild.

Redecorating wasn’t a slow, deliberate process banking on resale value. Bean says she’s going to always decorate a space in a way that makes her feel like herself.

“I work from the gut. I pull the trigger really quick,” Bean says. “If I have to think about it, I know I’m a no. I don’t waffle.”

× 1 of 8 Expand Dining Room Bean says dining rooms often feel like a drag, but she loved the lightness that came with Ghost–style Lucite chairs. The oversized host chairs, upholstered in cut-velvet Romo fabric (Umbala Peony), added a fun sense of scale, and all together let the light fixture really shine against the Venetian-plaster-like wallpaper, which is Impasto Magenta from Designers Guild. × 2 of 8 Expand Bold Moves Christian Lacroix’s Butterfly Parade wallpaper in the vestibule opens into a bold black-and-white stripe wallpaper down the hallway. “It really allowed an endless amount of color to go through the rest of the house,” Randolph says. Bean was excited about pairing the two contrasting wallpapers together. “Pairing a floral with a stripe reminded me of clothing...I was creating a box of patterns that works together.” × 3 of 8 Expand Balancing Act John Derian’s lively Mixed Tones fabric covers the throw pillows, which contrast with the more sedate Benjamin Moore Baby Fawn walls. × 4 of 8 Expand Beyond the Pale Bean kept the kitchen simple because with three kids in the house, “the busier it gets, the busier it gets,” she says, laughing. Punctuating the simple, calming combo of marble, white, and pale blue are the Saybrook lanterns in Fireworks from Oomph. × 5 of 8 Expand Beyond the Pale Bean kept the kitchen simple because with three kids in the house, “the busier it gets, the busier it gets,” she says, laughing. Punctuating the simple, calming combo of marble, white, and pale blue are the Saybrook lanterns in Fireworks from Oomph. × 6 of 8 Expand Not too Sweet Bean fell in love with the aquamarine Schumacher Chenonceau wallpaper. “It’s somewhat spa-like, and I like the touch of girliness,” Randolph says. “I don’t, in general, go floofy, but this was a modern-traditional girly paper. Keeping the furniture simple provides a restful space for your eye.” × 7 of 8 Expand Den with gray sofa and dark gray walls The den is painted in two tones: Black Pepper on the walls and Pilgrim Haze on the ceiling, both by Benjamin Moore. “It’s cozy, but never feels too dark,” Bean says. × 8 of 8 Expand Full House Elissa Bean with her children, from left, Lila, 15, Quinn, 12, and Oliver, 13. The Beans’ fur babies are their English cream golden, Sunny, and rescue pup, Reese’s. Prev Next

Interior Designer: Sarah Randolph Interior Design, 1882 Wayzata Blvd. W., Long Lake, 952-473-0288, randolphid.com // Remodeler/builder: Revision LLC, 153 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-462-4000, revisionmn.com