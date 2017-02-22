Coastal Contemporary

× Expand Minneapolis Home + Garden 2017 Idea Home

In just five days, EPS Homes will work closely with HOM Furniture, The Garden By The Woods, and Andersen Windows to construct a 1,298-square-foot house inside the Minneapolis Convention Center (fire sprinklers and all!). Here’s a peek at the winks and wows throughout its water-inspired spaces that you'll see at the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show, February 24-26 and March 3-5, 2017.

Exterior

Many of the exterior features from EPS Homes are based on sustainable production and energy use, including structural insulated panels (SIPs) that cut energy costs 50-60 percent.

The home’s structure features zero off-gassing or formaldehyde and will greatly reduce sound transmission, offering a quieter interior environment.

A porch spanning the length of the home offers abundant space for entertaining and relaxing while taking in the water views.

Landscaping

For a private outdoor retreat, landscape designers at The Garden By The Woods created stone-texture concrete walls. A layered, light-filtering metal pergola entry welcomes visitors into the space. “This year's Idea Home landscape revolves around the idea of layering sensory experiences to create depth in small areas,” explains CEO and lead designer Laura Wood.

Walk through the pergola entry to a movie amphitheater, integrated outdoor sound and lighting tech, living green lanterns, natural gas lighting, and more.

New pavers with improved durability and pattern imprint technology will define areas of the outdoor space.

× Expand Idea Home bedroom

Interior

Like a sunny day on the lake, pops of blues, greens, and yellows infused within a clean and neutral palette render a fun, casual environment throughout.

No-maintenance, 100 percent waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring in an antiqued, hand-scraped gray finish will complement furnishings from HOM Furniture’s new Rachael Ray Home line.